Peyton Manning's first changes as Madden ratings adjustor won't make Tom Brady happy

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady's football resumes are filled to the brim with accomplishments. But for Manning, no amount of Super Bowl rings, MVP awards, All-Pro designations, or the Hall-of-Fame jacket can compare to his ultimate goal: being a Madden ratings adjustor.

The latest chapter in the Brady/Manning rivalry takes place in a video game.

NFL @NFL



@EAMaddenNFL The Sheriff is making a comeback 😏 The Sheriff is making a comeback 😏@EAMaddenNFL https://t.co/J3sLEpjkZN

Peyton Manning updates Tom Brady’s Madden player rating

Tongue-in-cheek, Peyton Manning revealed his dream of becoming a Madden ratings adjustor. His first assignment was none other than longtime rival QB Tom Brady.

According to the official Twitter account of Madden NFL 22, the latest iteration of the long-running video game, Manning did not waste any time adjusting Tom Brady’s player rating.

Peyton Manning himself stated that his first order of business would be to adjust Brady’s accuracy grade:

“I did especially think that Brady’s accuracy rating was just a bit high. That’ll probably be one of the first things I address. Of course I plan on being completely unbiased with my ratings.” (Manning turns and winks at the camera)

In Madden NFL 22, Tom Brady has an overall rating of 99. The screenshot posted by Madden NFL's Twitter account, however, shows Brady’s ratings after Peyton Manning finished updating them.

In the “update,” Brady has an overall rating of 44, and his accuracy grade is now a 70, which is down from his previous grade of 99. The overall rating of 44 ironically (or maybe not so ironically) matches his current age of 44.

It looked like Manning did not adjust Brady’s speed as that grade remains a solid, plodding 71.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson also jokingly had some reservations about letting Peyton Manning have this sort of power:

“Honestly, we're a little concerned with Peyton taking some liberties with rating other quarterbacks.”

Being a ratings adjuster is a serious job for one of the most successful video game franchises. Madden Football first started in 1988 on MS-DOS, and the official name changed to Madden NFL in 1993.

The game has been developed from various platforms including PC, SEGA Genesis, Super Nintendo, N64, PlayStation, and Xbox. In 2013, Electronic Arts (EA), the parent company of the Madden franchise, crossed the 100 million copies threshold of Madden games sold.

Also Read Article Continues below

While the Madden series is still going as strong as Tom Brady’s NFL career even at age 44, it looks like Peyton Manning is finding new, fun ways to fill the time of his post-NFL career.

Edited by LeRon Haire