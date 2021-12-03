"There's not a lot of football I have left" - Tom Brady drops a major hint regarding his retirement

With the life that Tom Brady lives, it's a slam dunk to assume that he is asked all sorts of questions by media and fans alike. There are several that would like to inquire about Tom's previous life as a member of Bill Belichick's New England Patriots, while others may want to know what it's like being married to a supermodel.

But over the last few seasons, it's a safe bet to assume that the major question possibly posed to Brady is about when he will retire from the NFL.

Tom Brady speaks on possible retirement plans

In a recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers press conference, Brady spoke on wanting to see others succeed and, in the process, dropped this precious gem for the reporters:

"I'm kind of at the end of my football journey, you know. There's not a lot of football I have left."

Sports Illustrated @SInow



"Yeah I would definitely consider that" 🐐



(via

Tom Brady on if he'll play past 45-years-old:"Yeah I would definitely consider that" 🐐(via @BenStandig Tom Brady on if he'll play past 45-years-old:"Yeah I would definitely consider that" 🐐(via @BenStandig)https://t.co/ROdHMxWWet

While this acknowledgment comes as no surprise, given that Brady is 44 years of age, it still comes across as a bit jarring hearing the seven-time Super Bowl champion say these words aloud.

Earlier this year, Brady, once again, spoke about his plans to play until, at least, the age of 45.

"I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, 'Hey, I'm going to play till I'm 45.' And this year I'll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I've got a two-year contract. We'll see what happens beyond that."

Brady turned 44 in August, so according to this prior interview, he will have, at least, one more season to play in the NFL.

Can Brady win another title this season?

The 2021-2022 NFL season has been one filled with several injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The injury bug hit the team's secondary the hardest.

In midseason, the team signed former free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, and he is now on injured reserve after injuring his calf weeks ago during pre-game warmups. The good news is that the Bucs are getting healthy and rounding into shape.

The Buccaneers had a mid-season swoon, dropping two consecutive games but have bounced back nicely in the form of consecutive wins against the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts.

Tom Brady is, once again, the front runner for the NFL MVP in his 22nd NFL season.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the G.O.A.T., some things never change.

Edited by Windy Goodloe