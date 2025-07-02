"He wants to be Luther Burden so bad" - NFL fans react as Jahmyr Gibbs and GF Nicole Anderson go viral over TikTok dance video

On Tuesday, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman uploaded a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that featured Gibbs dancing with his girlfriend Nicole Anderson on a TikTok trend. The video got a mixed reaction from the NFL fans.

Most were taking shots at Gibbs and were calling him out. One even compared him to the Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver, Luther Burden, well known for his TikTok antics.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"He wants to be Luther Burden so bad," one fan wrote.

"Ya he’s getting destroyed this season. She didn’t even dance. SMH," wrote a fan.

"What the hell even is this and/or was the point? Why the Lions will never be taken seriously," stated another fan.

Some more fans reacted to the viral clip:

"Disgusting act! He should be suspended for the entire season!" this fan wrote.

"Old school RB didn't do it," tweeted his fan.

Last season, Gibbs recorded 1,412 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see how he performs in the upcoming NFL campaign.

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson is a fitness enthusiast

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, often shares a glimpse of her personal life and fitness journey on social media.

On Monday, Nicole uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. She was in black gym pants and a blue crop top. In the caption of her story, Gibbs' better half wrote:

"Daily pilates pic."

Nicole's Instagram story

Anderson previously posted another mirror selfie on June 3 from her gym. That time, she covered her face with her phone but showed off her abs.

Nicole also posts stories and selfies with Jahmyr Gibbs regularly. On Nov. 30, she posted images from the sidelines on Instagram with her boyfriend and friends.

Check out the post below:

Anderson makes sure to attend Gibbs' games whenever she can during the season.

