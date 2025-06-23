Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, provided a glimpse of her workout routine on social media, starting her week by sharing a photo of her early morning exercise. On Monday, Anderson posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. The social media influencer wore a blue crop top and black gym pants.

"Daily pilates pic," she captioned the IG story.

Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson drops 3-word message flexing toned physique in latest mirror selfie/@madisynnnicole

This isn’t the first time Gibbs' girlfriend has posted about her workout on social media. She is seemingly a fitness enthusiast and often updates fans about her workout routine.

On June 3, she posted a mirror selfie from her gym. She covered her face in the picture with her phone and showed off her well-toned abs. She wore a white crop top and black gym pants.

Nicole Anderson rocks a bodycon dress at a wedding outing with Jahmyr Gibbs

On Wednesday, Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend shared a few snaps on Instagram, providing a glimpse of a wedding outing with her boyfriend. She posted three pictures, including one with the Detroit Lions running back.

"Love love!!" she captioned the post.

In the first snap, Nicole Anderson shared a solo picture of herself, smiling for the camera. She wore a maroon body-fit dress. For accessories, she chose a bracelet, rings and carried a matching clutch.

She posted the second snap with her boyfriend, who dressed up for the occasion in a suit. He wore a black blazer and matching pants, paired with a white shirt and bow tie.

Meanwhile, Gibbs is preparing for his third season with the Lions, and in the upcoming season, fans will see him wearing a new jersey. The RB has played the last two seasons wearing jersey No. 26; however, ahead of the upcoming season, he made a change and will be playing with jersey No. 0.

"I hated 26," Gibbs said on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. "When I was drafted, all that was available was 26, 33, 35, stuff like that, so I went with 26. As soon as I was able to change it, I changed it.

"I wanted one, (but) Jamo (Jameson Williams) got one, so zero was right next to it. There’s no special meaning behind it."

The Lions will start the 2025 season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 7.

