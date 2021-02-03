How Is the Relationship Between Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady have a relationship that has caught public attention recently.

Arians' public criticism of his star quarterback is a far cry from the Belichick-Brady relationship, in which Belichick gave no real information to the media. Arians, however, is known for his ruthless public gut-punches, and his time with Brady is no exception.

Throughout the 2020 season, a constant component of Buccaneers' losses was Bruce Arians' brutal honesty regarding his team's performance to the media. Arians has been quite transparent and publicly pummeled Brady for his shortcomings on multiple occasions.

The Tampa Bay head coach cast blame on his quarterback for a few poor interceptions and threw shade at Brady, implying he should throw to open receivers. His constant criticism has garnered a concern for the once sheltered Brady.

Arians responded to the concern:

"You know me, I don't think about it; I just answer questions honestly," Arians announced on Tuesday. "If someone asks me why he [Brady] threw an interception, I'll tell 'em the truth. That is not calling him out. That's just answering a question, honestly. I really don't know any other way."

When Arians' critical comments started attracting attention, many waited for Brady's rebuttal, expecting him to get upset with his new coach. NFL star Brady hadn't encountered that sort of public criticism during his two decades with the New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

But in typical Brady fashion, he took the criticism with style and did not get into a battle of words; instead, he stepped up and is now leading Arians in his first Super Bowl as a head coach. Brady is in his 10th Super Bowl, his first without Belichick.

Arians and Brady struggled with some rocky moments on the field after consecutive losses to the Rams and Chiefs, but the team was able to turn things around and go on a playoff run that saw them win multiple consecutive road games en route to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl berth.

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady make it work

Back in May, when the Buccaneers managed one of the most impressive free-agent signings in NFL history, Arians acknowledges he immediately believed that they could go to and win a Super Bowl with Brady as a QB.

The success that the Bucs have had suggests that it is just the beginning for Brady and Arians. As much as Arians' criticizes Brady, he also praises him when he believes he is worthy of it.