Herschel Walker trade details: Revisiting blockbuster move between Cowboys and Vikings in 1989

In 1989, Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker was at the peak of his powers. Walker was coming off a season that saw him accumulate over 2,000 scrimmage yards on a Dallas team that finished 1-15. By comparison, the Minnesota Vikings had progressed to at least the divisional round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

One team was in full rebuilding mode, the other a running back short of a Super Bowl title, or so they believed. And so on October 12th 1989, the largest trade in NFL history was agreed, which would eventually involve three teams and eighteen players.

The original deal only included the Cowboys and Vikings. However, Vikings running back Darrin Nelson, one of the players given up by Minnesota, refused to report to the Cowboys. He was instead sent to the San Diego Chargers, with a fifth-round pick going to the Vikings via Dallas.

Walker headed to the Twin Cities, along with four late-round draft picks. In return, Dallas received three draft picks, including a first- and second-rounder, and four players. They included linebackers Jesse Solomon and David Howard, cornerback Issiac Holt and defensive end Alex Stewart.

The trade was widely panned by the Dallas media. The assumption was that the Vikings had gotten the better end of the deal, having landed Walker. Meanwhile, the Cowboys only picked up a couple of draft picks and some rotational squad pieces.

But the deal contained one important caveat, which tied conditional picks to each of the players Vikings players involved in the deal. Should the Cowboys cut them before the start of the season, they would receive a high-round draft pick in return.

And that's exactly what Dallas did, as that had always been the plan of head coach Jimmy Johnson all along. By the time the count had finished, the Cowboys had acquired three firsts, three seconds, a third and a sixth-round pick. They would use those picks to create a dynasty.

Dallas Cowboys spend their draft capital wisely

Emmitt Smith the NFL's leading all-time rusher

As was the norm for a wheeler dealer like Jimmy Johnson, much bartering and further trading of Vikings picks occurred. Once the dust had settled, Dallas drafted a total of five players who would go onto be part of their three Super Bowl victories during the nineties.

They landed running back Emmitt Smith, defensive tackle Russell Maryland, cornerbacks Clayton Holmes and Kevin Smith, as well as safety Darren Woodson. They would all play their part in transforming the Cowboys from NFL whipping boys to the team of the decade. All under the tutelage of the inspirational Johnson.

49ers vs. Cowboys | Sun 4:30 pm ET | CBS & In 1994, the Cowboys and 49ers met in the NFC Championship for the second consecutive year.With the help of 2 Emmitt Smith touchdowns, the @dallascowboys earned their spot in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.49ers vs. Cowboys | Sun 4:30 pm ET | CBS & @paramountplus In 1994, the Cowboys and 49ers met in the NFC Championship for the second consecutive year.With the help of 2 Emmitt Smith touchdowns, the @dallascowboys earned their spot in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.49ers vs. Cowboys | Sun 4:30 pm ET | CBS & @paramountplus https://t.co/dk9xgr8F3l

Emmitt Smith was undoubtedly the standout selection in that quintet, and soon became the jewel in the Dallas crown. This was an offense marshaled by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. Smith would prove to be a direct replacement and upgrade for Walker, who was a bust in Minnesota.

Smith is now a Hall of Famer and holds the NFL record for career rushing yards with 18,355. He scored 175 touchdowns, which places him second on the all-time list behind only Jerry Rice.

Some consider it the greatest trade of all time, while others believe it amounted to a robbery.

