"His kneeling was divisive, annoying, and ridiculous" - NFL analyst blasts Colin Kaepernick for playing the victim card to get NFL comeback

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. This has been debated since his absence from the league began in 2017. On one side of the fence, there are those who believe he has been targeted by the league for speaking out against police brutality in this country.

On the other side of the equation is a faction of people who simply believe that Kaepernick is not good enough to be a starting quarterback. That's the side Tomi Lahren occupies, and she let that be known in a rant this past week about why he hasn't played a snap in more than half a decade:

"Colin Kaepernick isn’t playing because Colin Kaepernick isn’t good enough to play! Stop with the victimhood complex that he suddenly started to suck at football because of his BLM oppression. His kneeling was divisive, annoying, and ridiculous BUT that’s not why he ain’t playing..."

Tomi Lahren @TomiLahren Colin Kaepernick isn’t playing because Colin Kaepernick isn’t good enough to play! Stop with the victimhood complex that he suddenly started to suck at football because of his BLM oppression. His kneeling was divisive, annoying, and ridiculous BUT that’s not why he ain’t playing Colin Kaepernick isn’t playing because Colin Kaepernick isn’t good enough to play! Stop with the victimhood complex that he suddenly started to suck at football because of his BLM oppression. His kneeling was divisive, annoying, and ridiculous BUT that’s not why he ain’t playing

Colin Kaepernick had a tryout with the Raiders that led nowhere

Former NFL DL Warren Sapp spoke on VladTV last week about the workout the former 49ers QB had with the Raiders. A workout that Raiders owner Mark Davis said was in honor of his father Al's vision of being a socially conscious owner. Sapp said that it was a disaster:

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of the worst workouts ever. “I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?”

Sapp's teammate LaVar Arrington seemingly backed that claim up by speaking to the former Raiders character on Fox Sports Radio:

“I know Sapp pretty well… He ain’t lying, “One thing Sapp is not is a ‘liar.’ If you’ve played for an organization, you know people in the organization. There’s certain places that you can get information that in other cases you wouldn’t get that information. Sapp played for the Raiders, and Sapp probably has a relationship with a couple people that are in the organization."

Given the lack of a free agent deal struck between Kaepernick and Las Vegas, it seems unlikely that the QB will be backing up Derek Carr this coming season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit VladTV, Fox Sports Radio and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. Will Colin Kaepernick get an NFL contract offer this offseason? Yes No 15 votes so far