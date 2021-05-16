How much did Colin Kaepernick earn from the NFL?

Colin Kaepernick is a former NFL quarterback who has been overlooked a number of times by teams around the league. Kaepernick had a successful NFL career, but stood up for what he believes ultimately ended his career. The former quarterback has been denied by NFL teams because they don't want to deal with the backlash of having him on their roster.

Colin Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and led the 49ers to the Super bowl. His successful NFL career has made him millions of dollars. The big question is, how much did Colin Kaepernick make over the course of his NFL career?

How much did Colin Kaepernick make over his 6-year NFL career?

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers selected Nevada quarterback Colin Kaepernick with their 36th overall pick in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. They signed Kaepernick to a four-year, $5.1 million contract and his average salary was $1.2 million annually. Kaepernick also received $3.8m of the $5.1 million in guaranteed money.

Colin Kaepernick seeing Tim Tebow get another shot in the NFL before he did pic.twitter.com/HWVIFOn0jE — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 10, 2021

After his four-year deal, Colin Kaepernick signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. That deal consisted of $61 million in guaranteed money for Kaepernick. His annual salary with the 49ers was $19 million a year.

Over the six-years that Colin Kaepernick played with the San Francisco 49ers, he earned a total amount of $43.4 million. Here's a breakdown of Colin Kaepernick's career earnings while playing in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick's Career Earnings Breakdown:

Salary: $24,668,766

Signing Bonus: $14,555,530

Roster Bonus: $3,250,000

Workout Bonus: $1,000,000

Incentive: $4,920

Total Earnings: $43,479,216

Colin Kaepernick entered the final year of his contract during the 2016 NFL season. In March 2017, he decided to opt out of resigning with the 49ers and wanted to test free agency. However, he hasn't been picked up since then.

Will Colin Kaepernick get another chance in the NFL?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

With Tim Tebow's recent signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, some NFL fans and analysts wonder when Colin Kaepernick will get another chance. Looking at the stats that Kaepernick produced with the 49ers, it's shocking that another NFL team hasn't given him and opportunity.

Colin Kaepernicks NFL Career Passing Stats

Completions: 1,011

1,011 Attempts: 1,692

1,692 Passing yards: 12,271 yards

12,271 yards Touchdowns: 72

72 Interceptions: 30

Colin Kaepernicks NFL Career Rushing Stats

Attempts: 375

375 Rushing yards: 2,300 yards

2,300 yards Rushing touchdowns: 13

Colin Kaepernick was ranked in the NFL's Top-100 players in 2013 and 2014 during his career. His talent isn't going to limit his ability to play in the NFL again. Unfortunately, NFL owners are scared of the backlash that fans will bring because Kaepernick doesn't hold his tongue and will say what he wants.

Interesting how the same people that are praising Tim Tebow for his values outside of football, see Colin Kaepernick's values as a distraction. pic.twitter.com/aqbDpZZXci — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) May 10, 2021

We as Americans have a better chance at hitting the lottery than Colin Kaepernick being signed by an NFL team. It's sad because we live in a free country and we should be able to express our feelings. Unfortunately, NFL franchises are not going to risk their fans walking away for one player.