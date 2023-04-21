Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a breakout season this past year. He led the league in passer ratings (105.5) and yards per throw (8.9) while going 8-5 as a starter last season.

He dealt with adversity last year as he missed four games with multiple injuries, including at least two concussions.

Amid his NFL and personal struggles, he revealed that he points to God to help get through tough times.

Tagovailoa said via Rob Maaddi on the Faith On The Field podcast:

"Me and my wife have something that we do every morning as we read a chapter of the Bible every morning together before we do our code punch deal. But that's been really, really helpful for us in a lot of the things that we've been going through with the challenges of the season, with the challenges of having a new born son with the challenges of family members."

Tagovailoa added that it helps strengthen his and his wife's relationship with not only one another but with God.

He added:

"And it's really help strengthen our relationship with not only each other, but more so with with our Heavenly Father. One of our favorite scriptures, is 1 Corinthians 2:9. And what it says is, "For no eyes have seen and no ears have heard and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for you." And we always hold on dear to that Scripture. We always we're always reminded of it."

Tua Tagovailoa reveals he contemplated retirement

Tua Tagovailoa during Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Tua Tagovailoa had an unlucky 2022-2023 season as he suffered three concussions during the season.

Speaking to local reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, he was asked if he considered retiring after the injuries he sustained last season. Tua admitted that he did have those conversations with his family.

Tagovailoa said:

"Yeah, I think I considered it, you know, for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations.”

He went on to say that it's hard to walk away from the game right now. He's always dreamt of playing until his son was old enough to know what he was watching.

Tua added:

“It would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as a could to the point where my son knew what he’s watching.”

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ Tua says he considered retirement “for a time” after his multiple concussions last season but:



Tagovailoa is set to return this season for his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins, and they exercised his fifth-year option for next year this off-season.

