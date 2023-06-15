Homer Jones cause of death: What happened to former Giants Pro Bowler?

Former New York Giants wide receiver Homer Jones died at 82 following a battle with lung cancer.

Jones’ daughter, Lacarroll Jones Nickelberry, confirmed the death. According to Nickelberry, Jones was living in Pittsburg when he died. Six children survive him.

New York Giants president, John Mara, released a statement commemorating Jones' family.

"Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball. He was one of the first players [if not the first] to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a TD, and he quickly became a fan favorite. I remember him as easygoing, friendly, well-liked by his teammates and coaches."

Homer Jones' NFL Stats

Homer Jones finished his career with 224 catches for 4,986 yards and 38 TDs (36 receiving, one rushing, one kick return). His yards per reception total ranks number one in league history among players with at least 200 career receptions.

He had his best season in 1967, making 49 catches for 1,209 yards, and 13 TDs, leading the NFL in receiving TDs. Jones was second in the NFL in combined yards from scrimmage behind Leroy Kelly of the Cleveland Browns. He made the NFL's Pro Bowl that season and the next.

In terms of personal accolades, Jones was selected for the Pro Bowl twice, in 1967 and 1968. Jones was also the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 1967. He has the NFL career yards per reception with 22.3.

The Homer Jones spike

Following knee surgery, the New York Giants offered Homer Jones a bus ticket to New York and payment for the surgery.

Jones observed Giants teammate Frank Gifford and Green Bay Packers star Paul Hornung celebrate touchdowns by throwing the ball at opposing fans in the stands, so he created his signature celebration.

In a 1965 game, after scoring a TD, he threw the football down hard in the end zone. He called the move a "spike."

Modern post-touchdown celebrations, including "touchdown dances," are said to have come from Jones' invention. Players like Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Tom Brady have copied the spike, making it one of the NFL's most popular celebrations.

