"Horrible work ethic" - NFL fans grill Kyler Murray for taking a day off training after signing blockbuster contract

Kyler Murray's work ethic has come under fire lately after the Arizona Cardinals quarterback signed one of the biggest contracts in the NFL. His extension ties him to the franchise through 2028, but it originally included a strange clause.

In it, Murray was contractually obligated to study for four hours of independent study a week. It's one of the more random contract clauses in recent memory.

Murray said it was disrespectful and that he couldn't afford not to study the game. The Cardinals removed the clause from the contract.

Murray took the day off of practice on Saturday after propping up his work ethic, and NFL fans have not let him hear the end of it.

One football fan blasted the quarterback for resting.

Benjamin Dover @DoverThoughts @AroundTheNFL Horrible work ethic. When I used to work out back in the day, the only rest time I would give myself was when I would go to sleep. Every second of time is precious @AroundTheNFL Horrible work ethic. When I used to work out back in the day, the only rest time I would give myself was when I would go to sleep. Every second of time is precious

Another took it even further, asking if the Cardinals quarterback would rest in the season.

Square Circle 556 @ragtop25 @AroundTheNFL Will he request to only play 2 quarters a game so that his little arm stays fresh for the season? @AroundTheNFL Will he request to only play 2 quarters a game so that his little arm stays fresh for the season?

Disappointment is what one NFL fan had after reading the news.

🌞zusiesunshine 🌻😻 @zusiesunshine @AroundTheNFL You would think @K1 would show up if only to quiet the noise & show fans he cares. Nope not him. Never expect him to do the right thing. @AroundTheNFL You would think @K1 would show up if only to quiet the noise & show fans he cares. Nope not him. Never expect him to do the right thing.

A few NFL fans said he probably went to play video games during his day off.

Bradley Vadas @_BradleyV_ @AroundTheNFL yeah on the arm of his couch to run squads @AroundTheNFL yeah on the arm of his couch to run squads💀

Gerald Torner 🇺🇦✊🏼 @GeraldTorner @AroundTheNFL He was up late playing COD and aiming with the mouse for hours can get tiredsome 🤪 @AroundTheNFL He was up late playing COD and aiming with the mouse for hours can get tiredsome 🤪

One fan thought it showed the quarterback's lack of leadership.

Al Nava @sprinkler911 @AroundTheNFL Sign of weakness and lack of leadership. Me first type of dude. @AroundTheNFL Sign of weakness and lack of leadership. Me first type of dude.

Other fans think the Cardinals may regret their hefty investment.

duke @duke15132425 @AroundTheNFL Great investment maybe he can study today @AroundTheNFL Great investment maybe he can study today

leo @goltzleo @AroundTheNFL Hahahaha!!! AZ are gonna regret paying this guy!!! @AroundTheNFL Hahahaha!!! AZ are gonna regret paying this guy!!!

Days off are not uncommon, especially for quarterbacks, but it is a tough pill for many fans to swallow after the quarterback blasted critics of his work ethic in a press conference.

What Kyler Murray's contract extension means

This extension further reshapes the quarterback market. Several years ago, $20 million a year was a good amount for an elite quarterback to earn. Now, Murray and some of his counterparts earn twice as much, sometimes even more.

The position continues to get increasingly expensive, and these deals are a big reason. As such, it likely means that the former Oklahoma standout's deal won't be among the most costly in the league in a few years.

Lamar Jackson, a former MVP, is up for a new deal this season and will likely get at least what the Cardinals quarterback got, if not more. That will drive the price up for players like Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert when they reach free agency in a couple of years.

The market is constantly shifting, but it never seems to get cheaper. Mega deals like the ones Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and others have signed are usually a good investment.

Quarterback is the game's most important position, but it gets expensive. At some point, these deals might force the market to burst, but it doesn't look like that's coming any time soon.

