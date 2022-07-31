"Horrible work ethic" - NFL fans grill Kyler Murray for taking a day off training after signing blockbuster contract

Kyler Murray's work ethic has come under fire lately after the Arizona Cardinals quarterback signed one of the biggest contracts in the NFL. His extension ties him to the franchise through 2028, but it originally included a strange clause.
In it, Murray was contractually obligated to study for four hours of independent study a week. It's one of the more random contract clauses in recent memory.
Murray said it was disrespectful and that he couldn't afford not to study the game. The Cardinals removed the clause from the contract.
Murray took the day off of practice on Saturday after propping up his work ethic, and NFL fans have not let him hear the end of it.
One football fan blasted the quarterback for resting.
Another took it even further, asking if the Cardinals quarterback would rest in the season.
Disappointment is what one NFL fan had after reading the news.
A few NFL fans said he probably went to play video games during his day off.
One fan thought it showed the quarterback's lack of leadership.
Other fans think the Cardinals may regret their hefty investment.
Days off are not uncommon, especially for quarterbacks, but it is a tough pill for many fans to swallow after the quarterback blasted critics of his work ethic in a press conference.
What Kyler Murray's contract extension means
This extension further reshapes the quarterback market. Several years ago, $20 million a year was a good amount for an elite quarterback to earn. Now, Murray and some of his counterparts earn twice as much, sometimes even more.
The position continues to get increasingly expensive, and these deals are a big reason. As such, it likely means that the former Oklahoma standout's deal won't be among the most costly in the league in a few years.
Lamar Jackson, a former MVP, is up for a new deal this season and will likely get at least what the Cardinals quarterback got, if not more. That will drive the price up for players like Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert when they reach free agency in a couple of years.
The market is constantly shifting, but it never seems to get cheaper. Mega deals like the ones Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and others have signed are usually a good investment.
Quarterback is the game's most important position, but it gets expensive. At some point, these deals might force the market to burst, but it doesn't look like that's coming any time soon.