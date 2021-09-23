Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers: Injury Report and Starting Lineup - September 23 | NFL 2021-22 season

If the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers meet in Week 1, many fans wouldn't be excited to watch, even if they are fans of one of these teams.

That's because the Houston Texans without Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and JJ Watt are just a bland team on paper. Even Sam Darnold coming to the Carolina Panthers wasn't a huge deal after his 2020 campaign, and the defense can't seem to reach their potential. But fast forward two weeks, and this Thursday Night Football game in Week 3 suddenly has some electricity to it.

The Houston Texans are atop the AFC South at 1-1, thanks to Tyrod Taylor showing he can still play in the NFL. He defeated Trevor Lawrence 37-21 in Week 1, but sadly got injured early in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Rookie QB Davis Mills will make his first start after filling in for the second half last week. RB Mark Ingram has shown some life in the backfield. Brandin Cooks had over 130 yards in Week 1, and the defense is doing enough to scrape by so far. Nonetheless, the Houston Texans aren't just going to lie down and die in 2021.

Don't look now, but the Panthers are sitting pretty at 2-0



The Carolina Panthers are 2-0 after taking down Zach Wilson's New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints a week after they manhandled Aaron Rodgers.

RB Christian McCaffrey is already back in full swing as the featured runner. Sam Darnold has played efficient football while also making big plays downfield. The biggest takeaway is the defense, which has finally gotten on the same page and could end up as a top-10 unit.

Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers Injury Report

Houston Texans

With #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor placed on Injured Reserve and expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a hamstring injury, the team is promoting Jeff Driskel from the practice squad, source said. Makes sense, he is their only other QB not named Deshaun Watson. Driskel will back up on TNF.

QB Tyrod Taylor (thigh) will not start in Week 3 after injuring himself on a 15-yard TD run.

QB Davis Mills gets his first start in place of Taylor. WR Danny Amendola (thigh) has been ruled out after scoring his first TD since 2019. QB Deshaun Watson remains inactive for the game despite the injury to Tyrod Taylor.

Rookie WR Nico Collins (shoulder) is on IR alongside Tyrod Taylor, which would hurt the offense in Week 3. DB Justin Reid (knee) and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. But they haven't been downgraded from questionable to out yet, although Reid is not expected to play.

Carolina Panthers

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) has had a great start to the season, but is ruled out for the game against the Texans on Thursday night.

G Pat Elfein (hamstring) has been placed on IR. Several players have minor injuries, but either participated in practice or rested and are good to play: CB Jaycee Horn (back), FB Giovanni Ricci (knee), DE Morgan Fox (ankle), T Cam Erving (knee), G Dennis Daley (hip), T Taylor Moton (ankle) and TE Tommy Tremble (groin).

Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers Starting Lineups

Houston Texans

QB Davis Mills | RB Mark Ingram ll | WR Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Anthony Miller | TE Pharaoh Brown | OL Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard, Justin Britt, Max Scharping, Marcus Cannon.

DL Whitney Mercilus, Maliek Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Jordan Jenkins | LB Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Joe Thomas | CB Vernon Hargreaves lll, Desmond King ll, Tremon Smith | S Eric Murray, Lonnie Johnson Jr. | K Joey Slye | P Cameron Johnston.

Carolina Panthers

QB Sam Darnold | RB Christian McCaffrey | WR Robby Anderson, DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr. | TE Dan Arnold | OL Cameron Erving, Dennis Daley, Matt Pardis, John Miller, Taylor Moton

DL Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter, Hasson Reddick | CB Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, AJ Bouye | S Juston Burris, Jeremy Chinn | K Zane Gonzalez | P Joseph Charlton.

