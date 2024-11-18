Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Week 11: Latest on Nico Collins, CeeDee Lamb, Jourdan Lewis and more for MNF showdown

The Houston Texans will travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in the final Week 11 game of the 2024 NFL season. The Monday Night Football contest will commence at 8:15 p.m. EST from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas.

Here's a look at the injury report for both teams ahead of the matchup.

Houston Texans injury report for Week 11

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Houston Texans WR Nico Collins - Source: Imagn

Nico Collins injury status

Trending

Collins will make his much-anticipated return against the Cowboys on Monday. The Texans wideout, who was out of action for over a month, was a limited participant in practice on Thursday but took part in full practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. He will suit up to face Dallas.

Will Anderson Jr. injury status

Anderson is ruled out with an ankle injury. The defensive end did not participate in any practice sessions throughout the week.

Foley Fatukasi injury status

Fatuksai has been dealing with a foot injury and won't play against the Cowboys. The defensive tackle did not practice during the week.

Kamari Lassiter injury status

Lassiter is questionable to play on Monday due to a concussion. The cornerback did not practice on Thursday and Friday but was a limited participant on Saturday.

Blake Fisher injury status

Fisher is ruled out with a concussion. The offensive tackle was limited on Thursday, but did not practice on Friday and Saturday.

Jeff Okudah injury status

Okudah is questionable to play against Dallas. However, the cornerback is likely to feature in the game since he partook in full practice during the week.

Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 11

CeeDee Lamb injury status

Lamb is listed as questionable to play against the Texans. The wideout popped up on the injury report on Saturday with a back injury. However, Lamb is expected to play against the Texans.

Jourdan Lewis injury status

Lewis is ruled out with a neck injury. The cornerback did not practice during the week.

Hunter Luepke injury status

Luepke is listed as doubtful with a calf injury. The running back did not practice on Thursday and Friday.

DaRon Bland injury status

Bland is out with a foot injury. The cornerback did not participate in any practice sessions during the week.

Dak Prescott injury status

Prescott won't play against the Houston Texans on Monday. The quarterback is nursing a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.