Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys NFL Odds, Picks, line, and spread – August 21, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The Dallas Cowboys enter their second week of the preseason and still don't have a backup for Dak Prescott. There have been rumors that the Cowboys should show interest in recently released Josh Rosen to serve as Dak's backup. One thing the Cowboys do have going for them is their receiver group.

Houston comes in with its own set of quarterback issues. Deshaun Watson has appeared at practice but remains firm on not stepping onto the field. First-year head coach David Culley has one of the most challenging jobs in the NFL.

It's the FINAL COUNTDOWN ❗



📺 » 7 p.m. CT on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/T6CimxjMT3 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 21, 2021

The Texans are projected to be the number one pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Culley walked into a dumpster fire and an offense that looked to be one-dimensional.

The Cowboys-Texans preseason match-up comes with a lot of hype in the state of Texas. Dallas and Houston have yet to live up to the hype during their preseason games. Luckily for gambling odds, hype means nothing. Here's a quick look at the betting odds for the Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans preseason game.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Betting odds

The Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 2 game with the Houston Texans as -3.5 point favorites. The over/under for the Texans-Cowboys match-up is set at 36.5.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Money line

Dallas Cowboys (-180)

Houston Texans (+160)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Picks

-- Garrett Gilbert will separate himself and become the clear-cut winner of the backup quarterback job.

-- Davis Mills will build on his Week 1 performance against the Packers.

-- Scottie Phillips will put his name into the running back discussion with the already packed running back group.

-- The Dallas Cowboys will win their first preseason game behind their offense.

-- Cedrick Wilson will look to put his name in the Cowboys packed wide receiver room.

-- Both the Texans and Cowboys will receive a ton of answers from their Week 2 meeting.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: Against the Spread

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans both struggled to find success in covering the spread last season. Houston finished the 2020 season with a 6-10 record against the spread. The Dallas Cowboys were 5-11 against the spread in 2020.

With this being the preseason, it's hard to judge who will cover the spread. Both teams will play multiple players, making the over/under a better pick if fans plan to bet on the game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy