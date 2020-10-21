The Green Bay Packers travel to Houston in Week 7 to take on Deshaun Watson and the Texans. Unfortunately, due to the number of COVID-19 cases that have occurred in the NFL, teams now have to report daily regarding any cases. So far, no cases have been reported by either team and the game is scheduled to go on for Sunday.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 6, as the Packers lost in horrible fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Texans lost in overtime against the Tennessee Titans.

Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers Head-to-Head

The Packers (4-1) and Texans (1-5) have met each other just four times in the past. Green Bay currently has a lead in the series with a 3-1 record.

The teams last faced each other in 2016, when the Packers won at home, 21-13.

Houston Texans form guide in the league: L L L L W L

Green Bay Packers form guide in the league: W W W W L

Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers Team News

As of right now, there is no news to report regarding injuries on the Texans. The team should be healthy for the most part coming into the game against the Packers. Nonetheless, fans should still look out for a future injury report, especially if they have any injuries to role players on fantasy football.

In terms of the Packers, they escaped what could have been a serious injury to starting tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari suffered a chest injury against the Buccaneers on Sunday but has not been updated since. As of right now, it is unclear if Bakhtiari will play on Sunday but fans should assume he will be out for Sunday. Expect a detailed injury report on Wednesday by the team.

Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers Projected Starters

Houston Texans:

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb

TE: Jordan Akins (Q)

Green Bay Packers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown

TE: Robert Tonyan

Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers Prediction

Coming into this game, both teams are looking for some redemption. The Buccaneers completely stopped Rodgers and the offense, while the Packers defense could not stop Brady and company. As for the Texans, they allowed zero points for the Titans in the third quarter, only to allow them to come back in the 4th quarter to tie it up and lose in overtime.

It's tough to say who will win this game considering the Packers' performance against the Buccaneers. Then again, the Texans defense has not been the best this season so far. Rodgers should be able to have himself a good day against the Texans' secondary, but it'll all come down to whether his offensive line can keep the defensive line away from him.

Prediction: Packers win in a close but entertaining game.