Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- August 25 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers meet for this preseason showdown on Thursday night. Both teams are 2-0 this preseason after their victories last week.

The 49ers are coming off of a 10-7 season where they reached the NFC Championship. They lost the championship game 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams, but it was in no way a failed season for San Francisco. They're expected to win around the same amount of games, according to Vegas, but the Niners will be looking to prove the oddsmakers wrong.

The Texans had a disappointing 4-13 season last year, finishing third in the AFC South. Vegas is expecting Houston to be just as bad, with their win total over/under odds set at 4.5. Davis Mills is expected to be the starting quarterback after he played 13 games under center for the Texans last season. He had a decent year, and so far in the preseason, he's looked pretty comfortable.

Last week, Houston won 24-20 against the Rams. This was capped off by a Jeff Driskel to Mason Schreck connection with just over a minute left in the game. The Texans' run defense was stellar all game, but it was clutch plays at the end of each half that secured the win for Houston.

The 49ers knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 17-7 in a defensive battle. San Francisco kept Minnesota off the board for the entire second half. In the game overall, they were able to force three Viking turnovers. On the offensive side, quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Nate Sudfeld combined for 215 yards in the air while completing a solid 27 for 40 pass attempts.

The 49ers have done a great job forcing turnovers this preseason, and they'll look to bring this defensive intensity into Thursday's contest.

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco 49ers @ Houston Texans

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers -160 -3 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Houston Texans +135 +3 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Prediction

Last week, the Niners saw just 13 points total scored in the first half. There were also only 13 points in the Texans game, so expect limited scoring early on in this one. Since both teams will have their backups playing the majority of snaps, winning is not the main priority here. The best bet is to target the first half under, where both teams will have their defensive starters on the field for a decent amount of time.

Prediction: First Half Under 23 Points (-115)

