Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Houston Texans will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ahead of the Texans vs. Buccaneers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 2

Houston Texans projected starting lineup

NFL: Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on offense vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter QB C.J. Stroud RB Nick Chubb WR Nico Collins WR Justin Watson WR Jayden Higgins TE Dalton Schultz LT Aireontae Ersery LG Laken Tomlinson C Jarrett Patterson RG Ed Ingram RT Tytus Howard

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on defense vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter LDE Will Anderson Jr. LDT Mario Edwards Jr. RDT Sheldon Rankins RDE Danielle Hunter WLB Henry To'oTo'o MLB Azeez Al-Shaair SLB Christian Harris LCB Derek Stingley Jr. SS Calen Bullock FS C.J. Gardner-Johnson RCB Kamari Lassiter NB Jalen Pitre

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on special teams vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter PK Ka'imi Fairbairn P Tommy Townsend H Tommy Townsend PR Jaylin Noel KR Tremon Smith LS Austin Brinkman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on offense vs. the Texans:

Position Starter QB Baker Mayfield RB Bucky Irving WR Mike Evans WR Tez Johnson WR Emeka Egbuka TE Cade Otton LT Graham Barton LG Ben Bredeson C Graham Barton RG Cody Mauch RT Charlie Heck

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on defense vs. the Texans:

Position Starter LDE Calijah Kancey NT Vita Vea RDE Logan Hall WLB Yaya Diaby LILB SirVocea Dennis RILB Lavonte David SLB Haason Reddick LCB Jamel Dean SS Antoine Winfield Jr. FS Tykee Smith RCB Zyon McCollum NB Jacob Parrish

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Texans:

Position Starter PK Chase McLaughlin P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon PR Kameron Johnson KR Sean Tucker LS Evan Deckers

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Houston Texans depth chart

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB C.J. Stroud Davis Mills Graham Mertz - RB Nick Chubb Dameon Pierce Dare Ogunbowale Woody Marks WR Nico Collins Xavier Hutchinson Braxton Berrios (O) - WR Christian Kirk (O) Justin Watson Tank Dell (O) - WR Jayden Higgins Jaylin Noel - - TE Dalton Schultz Harrison Bryant Cade Stover (IR) Brevin Jordan (IR) LT Aireontae Ersery Cam Robinson - - LG Laken Tomlinson Juice Scruggs - - C Jake Andrews (O) Jarrett Patterson - - RG Ed Ingram - - - RT Tytus Howard Blake Fisher - -

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will Anderson Jr. Darrell Taylor Denico Autry (O) - LDT Mario Edwards Jr. Tommy Togiai Kyonte Hamilton (IR) - RDT Sheldon Rankins Tim Settle Jr. Folorunso Fatukasi Kurt Hinish (O) RDE Danielle Hunter Derek Barnett Dylan Horton - WLB Henry To'oTo'o Jake Hansen Jamal Hill - MLB Azeez Al-Shaair - - - SLB Christian Harris E.J. Speed - - LCB Derek Stingley Jr. Tremon Smith - - SS Calen Bullock Jaylen Reed (IR) - - FS C.J. Gardner-Johnson M.J. Stewart Jimmie Ward (O) - RCB Kamari Lassiter Jaylin Smith - - NB Jalen Pitre Alijah Huzzie (O) - -

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Ka'imi Fairbairn - - - P Tommy Townsend - - - H Tommy Townsend - - - PR Braxton Berrios (O) Jaylin Noel Christian Kirk (O) - KR Tremon Smith Dameon Pierce Braxton Berrios (O) - LS Austin Brinkman - - -

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Baker Mayfield Teddy Bridgewater - - RB Bucky Irving Rachaad White Sean Tucker Josh Williams WR Mike Evans Sterling Shepard Kameron Johnson - WR Chris Godwin Jr. O Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) - WR Emeka Egbuka Ryan Miller Jaden Smith (IR) - TE Cade Otton Payne Durham Ko Kieft Devin Culp LT Tristan Wirfs O Graham Barton Charlie Heck - LG Ben Bredeson - - - C Graham Barton Ben Bredeson - - RG Cody Mauch Elijah Klein - - RT Luke Goedeke Q Charlie Heck Benjamin Chukwuma -

Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Calijah Kancey - - - NT Vita Vea Greg Gaines - - RDE Logan Hall Elijah Roberts - - WLB Yaya Diaby Chris Braswell David Walker (IR) - LILB SirVocea Dennis John Bullock - - RILB Lavonte David Deion Jones - - SLB Haason Reddick Anthony Nelson Markees Watts - LCB Jamel Dean Benjamin Morrison (Q) - - SS Antoine Winfield Jr. Christian Izien (Q) JJ Roberts (IR) - FS Tykee Smith Kaevon Merriweather Rashad Wisdom - RCB Zyon McCollum Josh Hayes - - NB Jacob Parrish Kindle Vildor - -

Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Chase McLaughlin - - - P Riley Dixon - - - H Riley Dixon - - - PR Kameron Johnson Rachaad White Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) KR Sean Tucker Josh Williams Emeka Egbuka - LS Evan Deckers - - -

How to watch the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Texans vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Texans vs. Buccaneers clash:

Date: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

