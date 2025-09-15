Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Calijah Kancey
-
-
-
NT
Vita Vea
Greg Gaines
-
-
RDE
Logan Hall
Elijah Roberts
-
-
WLB
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
David Walker (IR)
-
LILB
SirVocea Dennis
John Bullock
-
-
RILB
Lavonte David
Deion Jones
-
-
SLB
Haason Reddick
Anthony Nelson
Markees Watts
-
LCB
Jamel Dean
Benjamin Morrison (Q)
-
-
SS
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Christian Izien (Q)
JJ Roberts (IR)
-
FS
Tykee Smith
Kaevon Merriweather
Rashad Wisdom
-
RCB
Zyon McCollum
Josh Hayes
-
-
NB
Jacob Parrish
Kindle Vildor
-
-
Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Chase McLaughlin
-
-
-
P
Riley Dixon
-
-
-
H
Riley Dixon
-
-
-
PR
Kameron Johnson
Rachaad White
Tez Johnson
Jalen McMillan (IR)
KR
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams
Emeka Egbuka
-
LS
Evan Deckers
-
-
-
How to watch the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game
The Texans vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
Here are the key details for the Texans vs. Buccaneers clash:
Date: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC/ESPN
Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
