  Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:34 GMT
Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season
Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The Houston Texans will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ahead of the Texans vs. Buccaneers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 2

Houston Texans projected starting lineup

NFL: Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud - Source: Imagn
NFL: Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on offense vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
QBC.J. Stroud
RBNick Chubb
WRNico Collins
WRJustin Watson
WRJayden Higgins
TEDalton Schultz
LTAireontae Ersery
LGLaken Tomlinson
CJarrett Patterson
RGEd Ingram
RTTytus Howard
Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on defense vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
LDEWill Anderson Jr.
LDTMario Edwards Jr.
RDTSheldon Rankins
RDEDanielle Hunter
WLBHenry To'oTo'o
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair
SLBChristian Harris
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.
SSCalen Bullock
FSC.J. Gardner-Johnson
RCBKamari Lassiter
NBJalen Pitre
Here's a look at the Texans' projected starters on special teams vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
PKKa'imi Fairbairn
PTommy Townsend
HTommy Townsend
PRJaylin Noel
KRTremon Smith
LSAustin Brinkman
Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on offense vs. the Texans:

PositionStarter
QBBaker Mayfield
RBBucky Irving
WRMike Evans
WRTez Johnson
WREmeka Egbuka
TECade Otton
LTGraham Barton
LGBen Bredeson
CGraham Barton
RGCody Mauch
RTCharlie Heck
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on defense vs. the Texans:

PositionStarter
LDECalijah Kancey
NTVita Vea
RDELogan Hall
WLBYaya Diaby
LILBSirVocea Dennis
RILBLavonte David
SLBHaason Reddick
LCBJamel Dean
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.
FSTykee Smith
RCBZyon McCollum
NBJacob Parrish
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Texans:

PositionStarter
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
PRKameron Johnson
KRSean Tucker
LSEvan Deckers
Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Houston Texans depth chart

Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBC.J. StroudDavis MillsGraham Mertz-
RBNick ChubbDameon PierceDare OgunbowaleWoody Marks
WRNico CollinsXavier HutchinsonBraxton Berrios (O)-
WRChristian Kirk (O)Justin WatsonTank Dell (O)-
WRJayden HigginsJaylin Noel--
TEDalton SchultzHarrison BryantCade Stover (IR)Brevin Jordan (IR)
LTAireontae ErseryCam Robinson--
LGLaken TomlinsonJuice Scruggs--
CJake Andrews (O)Jarrett Patterson--
RGEd Ingram---
RTTytus HowardBlake Fisher--
Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill Anderson Jr.Darrell TaylorDenico Autry (O)-
LDTMario Edwards Jr.Tommy TogiaiKyonte Hamilton (IR)-
RDTSheldon RankinsTim Settle Jr.Folorunso FatukasiKurt Hinish (O)
RDEDanielle HunterDerek BarnettDylan Horton-
WLBHenry To'oTo'oJake HansenJamal Hill-
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair---
SLBChristian HarrisE.J. Speed--
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.Tremon Smith--
SSCalen BullockJaylen Reed (IR)--
FSC.J. Gardner-JohnsonM.J. StewartJimmie Ward (O)-
RCBKamari LassiterJaylin Smith--
NBJalen PitreAlijah Huzzie (O)--
Here's a look at the Houston Texans' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKKa'imi Fairbairn---
PTommy Townsend---
HTommy Townsend---
PRBraxton Berrios (O)Jaylin NoelChristian Kirk (O)-
KRTremon SmithDameon PierceBraxton Berrios (O)-
LSAustin Brinkman---
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBaker MayfieldTeddy Bridgewater--
RBBucky IrvingRachaad WhiteSean TuckerJosh Williams
WRMike EvansSterling ShepardKameron Johnson-
WRChris Godwin Jr. OTez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)-
WREmeka EgbukaRyan MillerJaden Smith (IR)-
TECade OttonPayne DurhamKo KieftDevin Culp
LTTristan Wirfs OGraham BartonCharlie Heck-
LGBen Bredeson---
CGraham BartonBen Bredeson--
RGCody MauchElijah Klein--
RTLuke Goedeke QCharlie HeckBenjamin Chukwuma-
Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDECalijah Kancey---
NTVita VeaGreg Gaines--
RDELogan HallElijah Roberts--
WLBYaya DiabyChris BraswellDavid Walker (IR)-
LILBSirVocea DennisJohn Bullock--
RILBLavonte DavidDeion Jones--
SLBHaason ReddickAnthony NelsonMarkees Watts-
LCBJamel DeanBenjamin Morrison (Q)--
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.Christian Izien (Q)JJ Roberts (IR)-
FSTykee SmithKaevon MerriweatherRashad Wisdom-
RCBZyon McCollumJosh Hayes--
NBJacob ParrishKindle Vildor--
Here's a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKChase McLaughlin---
PRiley Dixon---
HRiley Dixon---
PRKameron JohnsonRachaad WhiteTez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)
KRSean TuckerJosh WilliamsEmeka Egbuka-
LSEvan Deckers---
How to watch the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 2 game

The Texans vs. Buccaneers Week 2 game will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Texans vs. Buccaneers clash:

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Arnold
Sportskeeda logo
