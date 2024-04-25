How did the Bears get the #1 pick? Revisiting Chicago's 2023 trade 

It's officially NFL Draft day and it's a few hours until the Chicago Bears are on the clock with the number one overall pick.

The Bears, QB-needy and hungry for a fresh start, hold the No. 1 overall pick thanks to a nifty little move they worked out with the Carolina Panthers.

How the Bears ended up with the number one overall pick in NFL Draft 2024

In March 2023, the Panthers hit the Bears up with an offer they couldn't refuse. Sitting at No. 9 overall and in desperate need of a quarterback, the Panthers offered up the No. 9 pick, a 2023 second rounder, 2024 first rounder and another 2025 second rounder to Chicago. Also part of the trade was wide receiver DJ Moore, who made his way to the Windy City.

All things considered, the trade worked out pretty well for the Bears.

OL Darnell Wright was their pick with the No. 9 overall pick while the second rounder turned into DB Tyrique Stevenson. Even better, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft could see the Bears kickstart a new era of their own with the selection of USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams ranks as the top quarterback prospect on resident draft expert Tony Pauline's list of the top 10 QBs in this class.

Pauline's scouting report on Williams reads:

"Talented signal caller who is a dynamic personality on and off the field. Patient in the pocket, poised and consistently keeps his eyes downfield. Elusive, easily escapes the rush and extends plays with his ability to avoid defenders. Remains calm under pressure and steps up to avoid defenders. Waits until the last second to release the ball, takes off upfield only when necessary and takes a big hit in order to get the pass away."

Bears GM Ryan Poles also has the luxury of having the 9th overall pick this year. Depending on how the draft shakes out, one of Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers could easily fall to the Beras while Georgia tight end Brock Bowers could also be a realistic option to kick off the Caleb Williams era in Chicago.