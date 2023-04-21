How do Bryce Young’s college stats compare to Joe Burrow? Pitting two star QBs’ numbers against each other 

Bryce Young is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Alamaba Crimson Tide star is tipped to be the top overall pick.

However, fans have been curious to compare Young to Joe Burrow before the latter joined the Cincinnati Bengals. This is largely because both quarterbacks won the Heisman Trophy during their college days.

Young racked up a staggering 3,328 passing yards and 32 touchdowns on 245 passes in his final season with Alabama. The 21-year-old also added 185 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

However, the Crimson Tide star had his best season in 2021, when he won the Heisman Trophy. That season, Young recorded 4,827 passing yards on 366 passes while combining for 50 total touchdowns.

Across three seasons in Alabama, Young finished with 8,518 all-purpose yards and 87 total touchdowns. He threw a miserly 12 interceptions during his stint with the Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow spent three seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to LSU in 2018. However, he didn't play a single game for Ohio State in the 2015 season.

For the next two years, Burrow served as a backup to J. T. Barrett. In that time, he played in 10 games, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

After switching to LSU in 2018, Burrow was named their starting quarterback in his first year. He racked up an impressive 2,894 passing yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 399 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Burrow had his best collegiate season in 2019 when he threw for a whopping 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. He posted 368 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground to lead LSU to the CFP national championship. The Bengals signal-caller also won the Heisman Trophy for his spectacular displays.

In four playing years across Ohio and LSU, Burrow put up 9,675 all-purpose yards and 91 total touchdowns. He threw only 11 interceptions, all of which came during his two years with the Tigers.

As far as numbers go, Joe Burrow finished with better college football stats in comparison to Bryce Young. Although Burrow played for an extra season, he outperformed the Alabama star in his best campaign, while throwing fewer interceptions as well.

Bryce Young NFL Draft projection: Where will the Alabama QB play in 2023?

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young

As things stand, Bryce Young is expected to be selected first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. There is still a toss-up between either Young or Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud, but it seems that the Alabama star will pip his rival.

This suggests that Young could play his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers, who have the first pick in this year's draft. However, if he is to be selected as the second overall pick, he will join the Houston Texans

