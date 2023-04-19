Bryce Young NFL Draft: 5 interesting facts you didn't know about Alabama's star QB

Bryce Young is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, and not just at quarterback. He brings with him a bevy of accolades - a national title, the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award and All-American.

All those accolades, as well as his otherworldly stats, especially in his sophomore season, make him the favorite to be chosen 1st or 2nd overall. But it is not just on the gridiron where he attracts interest. Off of that, he also has unique traits that make him a potential future superstar.

Here are five fun facts fans may not know about the Alabama quarterback:

#5 Alabama was not his initial choice of college

Bryce Young could have been a Trojan in cokkege

As stated before, Brye Young had a highly successful career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. But when he graduated from high school, this was almost not the case.

Born in Philadelphia, Young grew up in California and attended high school there. He initially committed to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, only to switch to Alabama. When asked why, he told 247 Sports:

“Alabama is such a storied program with so much tradition, I just fell in love with it there. From the people I met, the staff, the players, the environment, it all made me feel like this was the right thing for me to do.

#4 He loves basketball

Bryce Young once played basketball

Speaking of Southern California, a trainer there thinks Bryce Young might have been a great basketball player.

At 6' flat and only 194 lbs, Young may be considered undersized for football. In his youth, he was in fact 44 lbs lighter and even considered quitting football for basketball after getting hurt in his sophomore year.

Mike Teller, a basketball coach who once worked with Young, told AL.com:

“He was athletic, his handle was really good, his shot was good, his decision making was good, he could guard. He was a really good all-around point guard... there is no doubt he would have been a Division I point guard.”

Young has reciprocated this belief, saying, “If I had a few more inches, I might be hooping now,” on his podcast.

#3 He has his own podcast

The icon for Bryce Young's podcast

A common issue facing athletes is what they will do upon retirement. Luckily for Bryce Young, he already has it planned out.

In 2021, as part of his NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal, Young launched his eponymous podcast, which he co-hosts with Jake Crain of the Jboy Show. The podcast puts the quarterback under the umbrella of Colin Cowherd and iHeartRadio's Volume network.

The podcast, which airs on Tuesdays, mainly discusses college football. Cowherd said of its launch:

“I just thought, you know what? This is really cool. It’s an opportunity for fans to hear somebody, to get the perspective of the quarterback, the on-field coach of Alabama, the best dynasty of my life. So it just felt kind of natural.”

#2 He is an only child

Bryce Young with his parents Craig and Julie

There are only three people in Bryce Young's household: himself and his parents Craig and Julie.

Craig is a licensed therapist and speaker who runs his own consulting firm, Young Consulting Group LLC. Not much is known about Julie, however.

Young has cited both his parents as major influences in his career. They believed their son would have better opportunities outside Philadelphia, hence their move to Pasadena, California. They are also said to be key figures in his commitment to Alabama, alongside offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

#1 He idolizes a pair of Super Bowl winners

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are Bryce Young's idols

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young brings a winning mentality, and judging by his idols, it is no surprise why he became very successful in college. In a media call, he called Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson his playing influences:

“For me as far as NFL quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers is someone that I definitely look up to on the field and someone that I like to take pieces of their game and study and try to implement into my game. Along with Russell Wilson, who also does a lot of really good stuff."

