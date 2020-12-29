How can the New York Giants make the 2020 NFL playoffs?

Just when you thought everything was figured out in the NFC East division, Washington threw a wrench into things and opened the door for the New York Giants.

If the Washington Football team would have won against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 16, the NFC East division race would have been over. The 2020 NFL Season is one that the all four teams in the NFC East want to forget.

In Week 16, the Philadelphia Eagles were officially eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants thought their season was over as well. But then Washington left the door open for both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Let's take a close look at how the New York Giants can pull off the NFC East division title and a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

What needs to happen for the New York Giants to win the NFC East

The New York Giants need two things to happen for them to claim their spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Washington would have to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, and the New York Giants would have to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Week 17 Playoff Scenarios:

Giants clinch NFC East with a win over Dallas and a Washington loss to Philadelphia. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 28, 2020

New York holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Washington Football Team. If the Giants beat the Cowboys they would split the two games between the two teams. Being as Washington owns the tiebreaker over the Cowboys due to head-to-head wins, it would put the Giants above both Washington and Dallas.

Advertisement

One thing that is for certain the NFC East division will finally have a winner in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season. If the Giants or Cowboys win the NFC East it will go down as the worst record to make the NFL Playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks made the NFL Playoffs with a record of 7-9. If the New York Giants can pull this off they will be 6-10 heading into a home playoff game.

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing great football in the last two weeks of the 2020 NFL Season. The New York Giants are coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. When looking at the game between the Giants and Cowboys the edge would lean towards the home team.

Dallas has won the last seven meetings between the two teams which could bring issues to the New York Giants. The Giants cannot get their hopes up beings everything relies on how the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles game goes on Sunday. If the New York Giants win they will be glued to their televisions cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.