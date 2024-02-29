How did Clark Hunt make his money? $2,000,000,000 Chiefs owner's business journey explored

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is the happiest NFL franchise owner in the world at the moment.

The billionaire businessman recently witnessed his beloved franchise become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in nearly two decades. The Chiefs won a close game (25-22) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024, making it their third Super Bowl win under Clark Hunt's ownership. That puts him in great company among franchise owners.

In this article, we look into the business side of the Hunt Empire as we explore how the Chiefs owner makes his money. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How did Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt make his money?

Clark Hunt is a businessman and grandson of oil tycoon H. L. Hunt. Clark is best known as the primary owner and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs and founding owner of the MLS side Dallas FC. Hunt inherited his wealth from his oil tycoon grandfather.

H.L. Hunt made a fortune in the famous Texas oil fields. The older Hunt made successful acquisitions in the 20th century and eventually owned most of the East Texas Oil Field.

Hence, in 1948, Hunt was viewed as the wealthiest person in the United States of America. When he died in 1975, he was one of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $400-700 million.

Adjusted due to inflation, that's $2.1 – $3.7 billion in today's valuation. H.L. Hunt was survived by 15 children by three women, and the children were said to inherit his vast fortunes.

H.L. Hunt's son and Clark's father, Lamar Hunt, was part of the first ownership group of the Kansas City Chiefs. Following his death in 2006, his children inherited the control of his share of the Chiefs.

Lamar Hunt's children promptly elected Clark Hunt to be the team Chairman and CEO; as they say, the rest is history.

Clark Hunt's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hunt is worth an estimated $2 billion. He's the chairman of Hunt Sports Group, managing the operations of the Kansas City Chiefs and MLS franchise, FC Dallas.

Hunt took control of the Chiefs in 2006, and since then, the franchise has become the model of consistency in professional football. Under his tutelage, the Chiefs have made the postseason 11 times, won nine AFC West titles, appeared in four Super Bowl games and been victorious in three big games. The franchise is valued at $4 billion.