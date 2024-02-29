Clark Hunt and the Chiefs won again, but it was not a moment to savor for him. When Kansas City won the Super Bowl after some Patrick Mahomes magic, it was the franchise owner who got to lift the Lombardi Trophy first. But now, the NFLPA rated him the worst owner in the NFL, and that's not a list anybody wants to top.

Fans were unforgiving in their assessment, as Clark Hunt has benefited massively from having some generational talent in his midst, Without the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he would have been left with a team treading water and no closer to breaking through in national consciousness playing in a comparatively smaller market than some other teams. Yet, when the players association is calling him their least preferable owner, it's damning.

Supporters took to X, formerly called Twitter, to take aim at Clark Hunt. Some even invoked the name of his father, Lamar, who was a visionary in sports and whose name adorns the AFC Championship trophy even to this day.

Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform, with one tweeting:

"If this is true, a disgrace to the great Lamar Hunt"

Clark Hunt accused of trying to distract from failings by announcing Chiefs' stadium renovation

As soon as the news dropped, Clark Hunt would have wanted to regain control of the narrative.

Whether by design or not, he announced at nearly the same time that he was looking into upgrading Arrowhead Stadium. It's expected to cost around $800 million, with around half a billion coming from local surcharges and the rest from Hunt's family.

He also confirmed that these changes are expected after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as any change right now is unlikely after FIFA has already selected their host stadiums.

It's expected by around 2030, when their neighboring Kansas City Royals are expected to vacate the Kauffman stadium and move to a venue downtown. While all of that sounds great, the announcement's timing came soon after Clark Hunt was designated the worst owner in the league. S

uch was the overlap that may observers questioned the reason for releasing the stadium plans at this moment.

The Chief owner should remember that a shiny new stadium and winning championships alone do not make a team. They need to remain a place where players want to come and play.

Without that, the franchise will become an empty shell that keeps winning due to the coincidental brilliance of individuals instead of the system.