5 reasons the Cowboys can upset the Buccaneers in the NFL kickoff game

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are predicted by many to breeze past the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's kickoff match, but there are a few signs emerging that may be pointing to a different outcome.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys head to Raymond James Stadium on September 9 to face the defending Super Bowl champions and the favorite to top the NFC once again. Here are five reasons why Dallas can spoil the opening day party.

5 reasons why the Cowboys can shock the Bucs

#1 - Cowboys' wide receiver group are set for a breakout season

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: “I think I’m the best receiver in the league. But it’s a difference between thinking think that you’re the best and actually going out there and proving it. Do I think I’m the best? Yes. Have I proven it? I wouldn’t say I have.” pic.twitter.com/4Thsnwb5cx — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 6, 2021

After five 1,000-yard seasons in six years, Amari Cooper feels ready to prove he is the league's best wide receiver. That may be a stretch, as the possible emergence of second-year stud CeeDee Lamb could attract attention and leave Cooper more open in 2021.

Lamb fell a shade short of 1,000 yards in his rookie year, putting up seven touchdowns, and has been earning rave reviews throughout training camp and preseason. Add fourth-year receiver Michael Gallup into the mix and Dallas may have one of the best pass-catching trios in the league. This could certainly be a challenge for a Tampa Bay secondary, missing injured safety Jordan Whitehead.

#2 - Tampa Bay offensive weapons are banged up

While the Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from both sides of the ball in the Super Bowl, it has not been that smooth a week for the offensive crew heading into Thursday night's opener.

Antonio Brown missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury, while Chris Godwin was also added to the injury report with a quad problem. New arrival Giovani Bernard has struggled with an ankle injury, leaving Mike Evans as the Bucs' only primary target completely unscathed. Maybe their absences were precautionary. Maybe Tampa Bay will need to readjust close to kickoff.

#3 - New faces will improve Cowboys' pass defense

The Cowboys' pass defense was far from functional in 2020 which, along with their under par quarterback play, essentially spelled their demise. Some key additions will help remedy that going into the new season, including safety Malik Hooker and the versatile Keanu Neal.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is tipped as a defensive rookie of the year candidate and gives Dallas' defense depth in the middle of the field. Paired with an offense that will stay on the field for longer in games, this defense is set for an upturn in fortunes in 2021, perhaps starting on Thursday night.

#4 - Cowboys have a wealth of knowledge on the Bucs' offense

The most important addition to the Cowboys' defense might well be defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach was tasked with game-planning to stop Brady and the Buccaneers on two occasions last season in the NFC South.

Even with one of the league's worst defenses, the Falcons held the Bucs scoreless in the first half of their Week 15 encounter before Brady found his groove and orchestrated a 31-27 win. Quinn was also studying Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich's offensive scheme the year before Brady arrived in Tampa. Now with the Cowboys, Quinn has much better tools at his disposal.

#5 - Dak is back

It will be tough to find anybody more motivated when they step over those white lines on Thursday night than Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

After almost a year on the sidelines and multiple surgeries, the 28-year-old signal-caller will be desperate to show the reigning Super Bowl champions why he is worth every cent of his recently renegotiated four-year, $160 million contract.

Before the injury that curtailed his 2020 season, Prescott was looking every inch of the player who threw for more than 4,900 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. If the quarterback, 16 years Brady's junior, sets the tone at Raymond James Stadium, the seven-time Super Bowl champion might struggle to keep up.

Tom Brady on Dak: “He’s a really talented player. Really since the day he came into the league, he’s shown to be a great leader for the team. We’re just expecting him to play like Dak Prescott does, very talented, loose in the pocket, throws a good ball.” https://t.co/E9LLyufvi8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 7, 2021

Edited by Henno van Deventer