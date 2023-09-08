How did Dak Prescott's brother Jace die? Revisiting the tragic death of Cowboys QB's sibling

Jace Prescott, the brother of Dak Prescott, passed away in Texas on April 23, 2020, at the age of 31 without a cause of death reported by the authorities in the area at the time. The Pinehurst Police Department then noted that it was the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Afterwards, in late 2020, Dak claimed that it was his father Nathaniel who reached out to tell him what had happened to Jace. The 30-year-old quarterback claimed that he was sleeping when Jace passed away by suicide and that his dad was forced to wake him up and tell him "one of the worst news that I'll ever get."

In April 2020, Jace committed suicide, and Dak referred to his older brother as his "best friend." The deceased shot himself when he was 31 years old.

When his mother Peggy passed away from colon cancer seven years earlier, Dak Prescott disclosed that his brother had to go through a lot.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback also acknowledged that Jace struggled with grief in the early phases of the COVID-19 epidemic, which started in March 2020 with a nationwide lockdown and restrictions.

In September 2020, Prescott said to reporters,

"Jace is one of the reasons I am a quarterback. He is the reason I began throwing the football when I was a young child."

During the interview with the NFL star, Tad Prescott, another brother of Dak's, was in tears. He claimed that he was unaware of the extent of the suffering that his deceased sibling was experiencing.

"Three days before the incident, I saw my brother, and everything appeared fine," Tad remarked.

Dak Prescott has encouraged people fighting depression to seek help

Dak Prescott urged those who are suffering from depression to come up to their dear ones in order to lessen their load instead of keeping stuff within after the death of his brother.

"As much as you might wonder why," Dak Prescott stated, "I knew my brother. He carried a lot of weight. He dealt with a lot of difficult situations, and in a way, that taught me how exposed and open we must be as people. Our difficulties, troubles, and everything we endure will always be too much for us and perhaps even one or two other people, but never for the community or family you cherish. Therefore, you must communicate those things."

Dak Prescott is now gearing up to lead the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL 2023-24 season.