How did Dallas Cowboys players dress up for Halloween? Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott show off costumes

The Dallas Cowboys are in action on Halloween and Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have been getting in on the fun early. While they will be pulling on the famous Dallas Cowboys jersey hoping to scare the living daylights out of the Minnesota Vikings come Halloween, they put on some impressive getups of their own prior to the game. The game itself featured both Prescott and Elliott in a preview narrated by Jamie Lee Curtis, as part of a theme featuring Michael Myers, the masked Halloween killer.

Dallas Cowboys start Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott-led Halloween charge

In the promo released for the Halloween night match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott appear as Jamie Lee Curtis narrates. Curtis says that the "scariest are those that do not lurk behind the shadows, but those who make their presence known because there is no way to stop them."

Since both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will be lining up for the Dallas Cowboys in game uniform on Halloween night, they decided to partake in the fun in the days leading up to the game.

Dak Prescott decided to dress up as a ringmaster with his girlfriend posing as a lioness. It was a fitting tribute since the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is the ringmaster of his team and leads their offense. Since coming back from injury this season, he has been in the form of his life throwing for 1,813 yards for 16 touchdowns with a completion rate of 73.1 percent and a passer rating of 115. Halloween or not, he has been smoothly conducting affairs on the field.

Ezekiel Elliott has also returned to his best form this season after struggling behind a makeshift offensive line last season. He has led the Dallas Cowboys to greater heights by rushing for 521 yards in 102 attempts. That's a magnificent average of 5.1 yards per attempt that has led to 5 touchdowns. He also has a further 16 receptions.

But it is not merely on the field that Ezekiel Elliott is impressing. For Halloween, he pulled off a tricky number, posing as the Joker from the Batman franchise.

Jonah Javad @JonahJavad



“Took 2 hours to get on… Whole day to get off.” 😂🤡



#Cowboys @wfaa Ezekiel Elliott on his Joker costume:“Took 2 hours to get on… Whole day to get off.” 😂🤡 Ezekiel Elliott on his Joker costume:“Took 2 hours to get on… Whole day to get off.” 😂🤡 #Cowboys @wfaa https://t.co/l7lZ43cteI

Both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have already won over the internet with their Halloween costumes. Now, they will be hoping they can live up to being the featured Dallas Cowboys players in the game promo and lead them to victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween night.

Edited by Piyush Bisht