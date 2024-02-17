How did Derrick Thomas die? Inside tragic death of Chiefs legend

Derrick Thomas is one of the greatest Kansas City Chiefs players to not win a Super Bowl ring. The Alabama alum spent his entire career with the Chiefs and was a crucial cog in their defense.

Thomas suffered a nasty car crash on Jan. 23, 2000, when his SUV skidded off the interstate during a snowstorm. He and one of the passengers in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and were subsequently thrown out of the car on impact. The other passenger was killed instantly, while Thomas was left paralyzed from the chest down.

About a month later, as Thomas was being treated at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital, he complained to his mother that he wasn't feeling well. He subsequently went into a state of cardiorespiratory arrest.

Thomas died of pulmonary embolism, a massive blood clot that developed in his legs and traveled all the wy to his lungs. He was 33 at the time of his death.

Derrick Thomas' legacy

Derrick Thomas was one of the premier sack artists of his era. He earned two first-team All-Pro nods in his Pro career and was named to the Pro Bowl nine times in a career cut short by tragedy.

Thomas remains the Chiefs' all-time leader in safeties, sacks, fumble recoveries and forced fumbles. The Alabama alum was an unshakeable force in the Kansas defense.

Thomas could have fit in like a glove into the modern Kansas City Chiefs team that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes leads. The back-to-back Super Bowl champions could have utilized Thomas' fearless rushing and terrorized AFC rivals every week.

Unfortunately, Thomas was a part of a Chiefs franchise that never went far in the postseason and wasn't a Super Bowl threat in his stint in the NFL.

Furthermore, Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2009 class. The same year, Kansas City retired his No. 58 jersey as a mark of respect for their legendary defender.

They also renamed their Player of the Year the Derrick Thomas Award in his honor. Thomas remains the only NFL player to die in the midst of their playing career and earn a gold bust in Canton.

Seven children from five different relationships survive Derrick Thomas.