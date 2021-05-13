New York Giants schedule 2021: Dates, time, opponents, tickets & prediction for the season

The 2021 season will be a huge campaign for the New York Giants, as it will determine the direction of the franchise for years to come. On Wednesday night, the Giants’ schedule for the upcoming season was unveiled.

Three out of their last four games will come against NFC East opponents, and will undoubtedly have a large impact on the team’s fortunes this season. They’ll also face the Washington Football team in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. The Giants will also feature prominently in primetime in November, as they will play twice on Monday Night Football.

Both of those contests will be on the road in Week 8 and Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. The team is hoping that quarterback Daniel Jones can take the next step and lead the Giants to a winning record.

Week 1

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m (FOX)

Week 2

Thursday, September 16, 2021

@ Washington Football Team, 8:20 p.m (NFL Network)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3, 2021

@ New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10, 2021

@ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m (FOX)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 8

Monday, November 1, 2021

@ Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m (ESPN)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m (TBD)

Week 10

BYE WEEK

Week 11

Monday, November 22, 2021

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m (ESPN)

Week 12

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5, 2021

@ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 14

Sunday, December 12, 2021

@ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m (FOX)

Week 15

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 16

Sunday, December 26, 2021

@ Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2, 2021

@ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m (CBS)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9, 2021

Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m (FOX)

How much do New York Giants tickets cost?

Giants tickets start at $130 and go as high as $1,908 for premium seats.

How to get Giants tickets for the 2021 season?

You can find all the ticket information you need at giants.com/https://www.giants.com/singlegametickets or check out secondary ticket market sites like vivid seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

New York Giants prediction: 9-8

With the offseason upgrades to their offense, the Giants should be able to achieve a record over .500 and challenge for a wild card spot in the NFC.