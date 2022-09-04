One of the most important tasks of being an NFL fantasy football manager is knowing how to pick players for your team. Learning how to draft players on the ESPN Fantasy Football app is as easy as it gets. If you can rake in some big fantasy points, you can earn bragging rights among your peers.

With the 2022 NFL season less than a week away from commencing, most fantasy football fans have already set up their teams. However, if you aren't aware of how to draft players on the app, there's no need to feel the pressure. The process isn't as complicated as it seems.

Here, we simplify the process of picking players for your fantasy team in just a few simple steps.

How to draft players on the ESPN Fantasy Football app for beginners

Patrick Mahomes was picked by many fantasy football managers last season

You draft players into your fantasy team to earn points. With fantasy football, you step into a whole new zone as a manager. However, your choices for each position on the field are abundant.

But your fantasy drafts should be ideal. Pick the players that can give you the best amount of points. If you can rack up those fantasy points with your draft picks, you will remain at the top of the competition charts every week.

To draft players on ESPN's app, you must first open the app and select 'My Team'. You will then see the position slots for your players along with the roster. The steps on how to create your team on the ESPN app are listed below.

How to complete drafting players on the ESPN Fantasy Football app

Once you've made up your mind on the players you want in your fantasy team, the process is quite simple.

Here are the 3 steps on how to draft players on the app:

Step 1: Select your Player on the ESPN fantasy app roster

Click on the 'Players' tab and pick the player you want from the list. You can also find the player by entering his name in the search bar.

Step 2: Add the player to your roster

Once you finalize selecting your player, you can add him to your roster. Select on the player's card and click the green "Add" button.

Step 3: Confirm your team

After completing all your player picks, save and confirm your team for the upcoming week. And voila! You have created your own fantasy team.

Tips to keep in mind while drafting players

Now that you know how to draft players on the app, here are some tips on how to dominate your league:

Pick the best-performing quarterback in your team Make sure to add some top running backs Do your research on the fantasy points system Have fun!

