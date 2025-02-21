How far can Patrick Mahomes throw? Chiefs QB once provided clarity on the intriguing question

Patrick Mahomes is currently one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. He has raised his stakes to being discussed among the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. One reason for his success is his elite arm strength, which helps him make quick and long passes.

Although Mahomes threw deep passes numerous times, fans still wonder how long he can throw. Mahomes answered the intriguing question during his interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio in October 2020.

“I've never seen Josh throw a football, but I know how far I can throw it … but I know it's pretty far. I think I can get it anywhere from 80 to 83 yards,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes played baseball during college and even got drafted into the MLB. He carries the genetics of his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., a seasoned MLB player. Hence, he trusts his arm strength, as displayed during a video that went viral in 2018 where he threw the ball out of the stadium.

Responding to the video during an appearance on "NFL Access" in 2018, he said:

“That’s kind of goes back to my baseball days," Mahomes said. "Just being able to long toss and do those things. I mean it’s something that I have to do in order to get warm, and I think I got a pretty good angle, and I don’t think I threw the ball that far.”

He continued: “I think the farthest I threw a football was 83 yards. It was before a game against West Virginia when we when we played back at Texas Tech, and I had a little win, but I still take claiming at the first I ever thrown. I was on the goal line and I threw it to the 17-yard line.”

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ready for a throw-off contest

Patrick Mahomes' confident statement on KCSP Radio threw fans into a frenzy as they hoped to see a long throw contest between him and Josh Allen. Fortunately for fans, they were on the verge of getting the contest when Allen showed interest in a throw-off with Mahomes on multiple occasions.

“I think it's in the future someplace — I don't think it's anytime soon," Allen told Yahoo Sports. "It's something that we're gonna have to do in the offseason sometime, and hopefully, we can make it for a good cause, but we'll see.”

However, fans never saw the contest and are still awaiting the high-profile encounter.

