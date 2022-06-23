Brig Owens death: How did legendary Washington defensive back pass away?

Brig Owens, a former NFL defensive back, passed away at the age of 79 on June 21, 2022, per the Military Bowl Foundation, where he was a board member. His cause of death is unknown. In a statement by the Military Bowl Foundation president and executive director Steve Beck, he spoke about the former defensive back and the type of person he was and what he meant to the foundation:

"Brig was such a special person. He believed so strongly in helping others and repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to giving back to the community. He was an important part of the Military Bowl Foundation and took great pride in helping our nation's service members."

The Washington Commanders, with whom the defensive back played 12 of his 13 seasons in the NFL, released a statement saying how Owens was a beloved part of the community:

"Brig was a beloved part of our organization and community... and was rightfully honored as a member of the 80 Greatest Players in Washington history and Washington Commanders Ring of Fame.”

The team also mentioned how he was a man of great character and that his impact will never be forgotten:

"He was not only a standout on the gridiron but also a well-respected and accomplished businessman in the Washington community. He was a man of great character, always there to help someone in need. Brig's impact on this community will never be forgotten."

Brig Owens and his NFL career

The DB as a player for Washington. Source: NFL.com

He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 1965 NFL Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. While at Cincinnati, he was a quarterback, placekicker and punter but converted to a defensive back.

Cincinnati Bearcats @GoBEARCATS



Owens started at QB on consecutive



: cpaw.me/d807a3 We're saddened to share the news of the passing of UC Hall of Famer Brig Owens.Owens started at QB on consecutive @GoBearcatsFB MVC title teams before a 13-year career at safety in Washington, where he was inducted into the @Commanders Ring of Honor We're saddened to share the news of the passing of UC Hall of Famer Brig Owens.Owens started at QB on consecutive @GoBearcatsFB MVC title teams before a 13-year career at safety in Washington, where he was inducted into the @Commanders Ring of Honor📝: cpaw.me/d807a3 https://t.co/Og8aGjuNpo

Prior to the start of the 1966, he was traded to Washington where he’d spend the rest of his NFL career.

In his 12 seasons with Washington, he had 36 interceptions with the team, second to Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green (54). However, his 686 career interception return yards are the most in franchise history.

Ryan Fowler @_RyanFowler_ Sad to hear the news of Brig Owens.



One of the most gentle, humble individuals I had the pleasure of meeting during my time with the team, and a legend in Washington’s history.



Ranks behind only Darrell Green (54) in career INTs in the burgundy and gold (36). Sad to hear the news of Brig Owens. One of the most gentle, humble individuals I had the pleasure of meeting during my time with the team, and a legend in Washington’s history.Ranks behind only Darrell Green (54) in career INTs in the burgundy and gold (36). https://t.co/IenPtMl0sE

In Super Bowl VII versus the Miami Dolphins, Owens snagged the only interception off a pass by Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese. What’s more, he’s known for his two defensive touchdowns (one interception and a fumble return) in a 1966 regular-season game versus the New York Giants.

In that Week 12 matchup, Washington won by a score of 72-41. That is the highest-scoring game in league history.

Owens retired from the NFL in 1977 and served as the assistant executive director for the NFL Players Association afterward.

Condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far