How do you get invited to the NFL Combine? All you need to know about pre-draft workouts

The 2024 NFL Combine is just around the corner. The showpiece event will see several top college athletes partake in physical and mental drills in a bid to boost their draft stock.

However, it's important to note that only a select few athletes get the chance to perform at the Combine. The NFL decides on the participants based on information from the "Player Selection Committee."

The selection party consists of both National and BLESTO scouting services, along with members of various NFL player personnel departments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, all 32 NFL teams can provide input on draft-eligible players before the selections are rolled out. If you make a solid impression during the college football season, there's a better chance that you will get an invite for the Combine.

All college seniors are available for selection when it comes to the Combine, following their final year of collegiate eligibility. Furthermore, any underclassmen who have declared for the NFL draft and tick all NCAA and NFL requirements are eligible to participate.

An athlete who is not playing college football may qualify for the Combine under a special circumstance. However, these players must inform the NFL’s Player Personnel Department to verify their eligibility for the draft they intend to enter. The athletes will also need to reveal the year when they would be naturally draftable as per NCAA rules.

Naturally, all players attending the Combine will be more than the numbers that are drafted in April. This year, a total of 321 athletes have been invited to perform at the Combine.

What are the pre-draft workouts at the NFL Combine?

NFL Combine

Here's a list of all the workouts that athletes will be undergoing at this year's NFL Combine:

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

3-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

Position drills

Team interviews

Medical examination and injury evaluation

This year's Combine will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and will wrap up on Sunday, Mar. 3. However, all players will take the field to start performing their drills from Thursday, Feb. 29 onwards.