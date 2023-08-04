How to get Madden 24 early access: Exploring every option for the latest edition

Madden 24 promises to be a game-changer in the world of football gaming, and players are eager to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Set to revolutionize the football gaming experience, Madden 24 is promising new gameplay upgrades and modes that will thrill football enthusiasts.

With its availability on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Madden NFL 24 is going beyond boundaries. Notably, for the first time in the series' history, the PC edition will include next-gen features.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the charismatic Josh Allen gracing the cover, it's time to gear up for an exhilarating virtual football experience like never before. Fortunately, there are two ways to gain early access to the game before the official worldwide release date. Let's explore every option:

1. Deluxe Edition Pre-Order

By pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition of Madden 24, you unlock the privilege of playing the game three days in advance of the global launch date. Purchasing the Deluxe Edition grants you early access on August 15, 2023.

2. EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscriptions

For players who wish to experience the game without committing to the Deluxe Edition purchase, EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions offer an alternative route. Subscribers to these services can gain entry to the game through a 10-hour trial period.

This option allows players to get a taste of the game ahead of the official release date, but after the trial hours are exhausted, they will need to purchase the Deluxe Edition to continue playing early.

What's Inside the Madden 24 Deluxe Edition?

The Deluxe Edition of Madden 24 offers an upgraded experience beyond the standard edition. Alongside the base game and dual entitlement, players will receive exclusive bonuses.

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition

The spotlight shines on Buffalo Bills' superstar, Josh Allen, with an Elite Player Item featuring his exceptional skills. Additionally, players can select two strategy items, one for offense and one for defense, to enhance their gameplay tactics.

Show your team pride with NFL Marble Bills Gear, a stylish in-game outfit. For devoted fans seeking early action, the Deluxe Edition provides a three-day head start. Furthermore, players will receive 4,600 Madden Points to use in-game for various purchases and upgrades.