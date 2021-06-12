How to get NFL preseason tickets?

The NFL preseason is set to kick off on August 5, 2021, with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers meeting in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. NFL fans will enjoy the opportunity to watch the games live and in-person for both the preseason and regular season.

The NFL has reduced its preseason game count down to three games, but tickets should be easy to find. With the Hall of Fame game featuring two of the most historic franchises in the NFL, tickets are a must-buy for the game.

Let's look at all the options that NFL fans have to purchase tickets for the preseason games.

Where can NFL fans purchase tickets to attend preseason games in 2021?

NFL logo

Tickets for the Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers are available for purchase. The prices for the Hall of Fame game tickets start at $185, and they're selling like hot cake. According to StubHub, there are only four tickets available at the lowest price of $185, and the parking passes for the game have been sold out.

The countdown is on 😤



The 2021 NFL on FOX season begins with the Hall of Fame game on August 5! pic.twitter.com/dU95HRCCVh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 10, 2021

NFL preseason tickets are cheaper than the regular season, with some of the tickets selling as low as $12 per ticket. There are three primary sources for NFL fans to purchase preseason tickets.

StubHub

Stub Hub

StubHub is the world's largest ticket marketplace, with tickets available for over 10 million live sports, music, and theater events in more than 40 countries. StubHub is "Trusted by people worldwide, StubHub lets you buy and sell tickets safely and easily." Additionally, StubHub has partnered with the NFL to sell tickets on behalf of all 32 NFL teams.

NFL Preseason Primetime game schedule:

August 5th: Steelers vs. Cowboys, 8 PM, Hall of Fame Game (FOX)

August 20th: Chiefs at Cardinals, 8 PM (ESPN)

August 23rd: Jaguars at Saints, 8 PM (ESPN)

August 29th: Dolphins at Bengals, 4 PM (CBS), Browns at Falcons, 8 PM (NBC) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 10, 2021

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seat partners with some of the biggest names in the sports industry. They currently have partnerships with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, vivid Seats offer a 100% buyer guarantee for individuals who purchase tickets on their site. They also provide the most competitive prices out of all the ticket-selling websites.

Ticket Master

Ticket Master

Ticket Master is the official marketplace of the NFL. Ticket Master offers the NFL Ticket Exchange. They also guarantee that the seat you buy is the seat you get. In addition, Ticket Master has a comprehensive refund policy. Ticket Master offers tickets for the NFL preseason, NFL regular season, NFL playoffs, and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Edited by Diptanil Roy