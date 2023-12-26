How good was Tom Brady in high school?

Tom Brady was a late bloomer in his school football career. Not only was he still battling for Michigan's starting job in his final year; he was competing with seven other quarterbacks at one point as well.

However, the legend of 'The Comeback Kid' naturally traces even further back beyond Brady's days as a Wolverines prospect. Growing up in San Mateo, California, the aspiring quarterback attended Junípero Serra High School.

Unlike freak athletes such as the feared wideout Calvin Johnson, Brady didn't draw any real attention from college football scouts while in high school. Similar to his NFL Combine workout photos, the prospective QB didn't have much to offer physically.

He started out as a backup on his high school freshman team. However, the outfit lacked firepower, offering little on defense and even less on offense. With Brady looking on from the bench, the team went 0-8 as their offense couldn't score a single touchdown that season.

Tom Brady trades the bench for a chance at calling the shots

On the heels of what might very well have been the worst campaign Tom Brady has ever been a part of, the youngster stepped it up in year two.

In his sophomore season, Brady took over as the starter of the junior varsity team. And lo and behold! that humble little team witnessed the very first glimpse of what would ultimately echo Brady's name in the halls of football greatness.

In Game 1 at the wheel, Tom Brady led his first-ever game-winning drive; a drive that saw a classic Brady pass into the end zone to win it. Given the number of times the quarterback has done the same since, it's a moment teammate John Kirby will never forget, having been on the receiving end of the pass.

Tom Brady turned his own tide that season, leading the team to the championship game. But it was a glorious tale of tragedy as they fell short on the final drive.

Nonetheless, Brady's feats weren't overlooked, as he got a foothold on Junípero Serra High School's record books. His two-year varsity stint saw him finish top-five in single-game, single-season, and career passing yards. He was also in the top 5 for career and single-season touchdowns.

Tom Brady's desperate attempt to get noticed by NCAA scouts

Armed as his school's top quarterback, Tom Brady put in a solid senior campaign with his sights set on bagging a college scholarship. Aiming high, he finished his final year with 2,121 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. However, his bare efforts weren't enough.

The future legend wasn't getting noticed by the top colleges and universities in the country. His exploits didn't draw much attention and his achievements didn't stack high enough.

So, in an attempt to get into the biggest college possible, Brady spent a lot of time making highlight tapes of himself with his dad, which they sent to prospective schools. They went the distance in their efforts, ultimately sending tapes to 54 schools.

Given the basic nature of college recruiting at the time, their troubles bore fruit as the young quarterback was noticed by big names. But strangely enough, Brady committed to the Michigan Wolverines while knowing he'd be playing backup to then-starter Scott Dreisbach and future NFL starter Brian Griese.

Nonetheless, as he left home to battle six other quarterbacks for the starting role under coach Lloyd Carr, Tom Brady's legendary tale was still in its exposition.

