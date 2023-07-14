How to hard cut in Madden 23? Control guide for PS5, Xbox explained

You can perform a hard cut in Madden 23 by pressing L2 and creating a nice little shift in the desired direction of the player. The cut involves sudden and precise changes in the player's direction to evade the opponent's defenders and break their cover.

The depending factors for an effective cut include prowess and peculiarity of the player, his momentum, the strength of the defensive, etc.

If executed properly, such a maneuver can aid the team with extra yards, create proper space for the pass, and help break the tackle.

It largely relies on how well and experienced the player is in performing such tactful actions in the game and his prominence with the timing of the control buttons.

Three essential star abilities for Wide Receivers in Madden 23

You'll need an elite wide receiver to perform the perfect hard cut. The shifter the wide receiver, the more complex the cut. For an efficient hard cut, let's look at three essential star abilities a wide receiver must possess.

#1. Matchup Nightmare

The Matchup Nightmare ability boosts how fast receivers make cuts, and they can frequently win contested catches against linemen and linebackers. Make defenses pay by finding the mismatch at the line of scrimmage and watch your receiver leave their defender in the dust.

#2. Route Technician

The route technician's ability gives a star wideout the extra boost in creating separation on the last cut of his route. Players like Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs are experts at this. However, be careful on deep routes, which could be tricky to maneuver.

#3. Red Zone Threat

Red zone threats have a better chance of winning contested catches against single coverage in the red zone. With how difficult it can be to score in the red zone, it's no question that the best star ability to have as a receiver in Madden 23 is Red Zone Threat.

Furthermore, red zone threats are experts at the hard cut. You can enjoy this attribute with Mike Evans, Cooper Kupp, and Adams.

The Top 10 Wide Receivers in Madden 23

Here's a list of the top ten rated wideouts in Madden 23:

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders - 99 OVR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins- 98 OVR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams - 97 OVR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills - 97 OVR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - 96 OVR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 95 OVR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals - 95 OVR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders - 93 OVR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals - 92 OVR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles - 92 OVR

