What happened to Tom Brady's mom? Meet cancer survivor and inspiration Galynn Brady 

Tom Brady is unequivocally the greatest player in NFL history, with seven Super Bowl victories under his belt. With a highly competitive spirit and a winning mentality that has driven him for 23 NFL seasons, we look into the life of the person who made this possible: his mother.

Galynn Brady has been a driving force in her son's career. She was the one who encouraged him to take up sports as a kid and supported him throughout his career. However, she has had her share of ups and downs.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with a severe form of breast cancer and had to undergo radiation and chemotherapy for five months. She could not attend any of her son's games because of the treatment. After the New England Patriots' incredible comeback win at Super Bowl LI, doctors announced that she was completely cancer-free and would be allowed to attend her son's games again.

She was even gifted a Super Bowl ring after the team's success by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Kraft and Brady's family had grown very close in the two decades the quarterback spent there. They even kept up with the struggles he faced while his mother was undergoing chemotherapy.

Galynn and Thomas Brady Sr. appear to be down-to-earth people as they still choose to live in the two-story home they raised their family in, despite their son's success.

Having such a steadfast mother and everlasting support from his family must have helped Tom Brady develop the fierce mentality that has taken him to unreachable heights.

Tom Brady's absence down to family emergency?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to miss practice sessions for personal reasons until after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20.

Until then, backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will handle the offensive duties. The team had planned for Brady's absence before training camp started. Hence, the backups were given more reps in practice to get familiarized with the playbook and develop chemistry with the team.

Fans are now speculating whether Brady's leave could be assigned to a family emergency. His mother had cancer, and his father also faced a serious battle with COVID.

The Buccaneers will be playing in their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on August 13 in Tampa before traveling to Nashville to play the Titans. They will be hoping to iron out any issues before Brady's return as they prepare for another Super Bowl push.

