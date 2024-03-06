How did Jason Kelce meet his wife, Kylie? All about the retired Eagles star's relationship

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been together since 2014 and have three daughters together. With Kelce recently retiring from the NFL, he will have ample time to spend with his young family at home.

In this article, we explore the couple's eventful courtship and marriage and highlight some exciting facts about their wedding. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How did Jason Kelce meet his wife, Kylie?

Jason Kelce met his wife, Kylie, at Buffalo Billiards, a Philadelphia neighborhood bar in Old City. The perennial Pro Bowler has been smitten since then.

Kelce recalled the first meeting with his significant other during his retirement press conference. The six-time All-Pro center said:

"I still remember when she walked through the door. The first instance burned in my retina.

"It was like Kylie glided through the opening, and then she started talking, and I thought, man, 'Is this what love feels like?' She was beautiful and smart and serious and yet playful."

The couple hit it off from there, and 10 years later, they've welcomed three daughters into their home.

Kylie and Jason Kelce's relationship timeline

Kylie and Jason Kelce have had a blissful relationship. Here's a look at the timeline:

Late 2014: Jason meets Kylie on Tinder

Jason connected with the then Kylie McDevitt on the Tinder dating app in late 2014.

Kylie and Jason later tracked a screenshot of Jason's old Tinder profile. His profile bio read:

"I'm very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in a hookup. Only interested in intimate conversations and women who want babies."

Later in 2014: The couple had their first date

As mentioned initially, Jason and Kylie met for the first time at the Buffalo Billiards bar in Philadelphia.

The pair instantly hit it off despite Jason getting drunk and falling asleep at the bar. Kylie was still down for a second date, and like they say, the rest is history.

November 2015: The couple make it Instagram official

Kylie posted a picture on Instagram with Jason with the simple caption:

"Thank goodness you swiped right too."

Summer 2017: Jason and Kylie get engaged

Jason Kelce proposed in the summer of 2017, and of course, Kylie said yes! She later flashed her engagement ring on Instagram for the first time in August.

April 14, 2018: A grand wedding

The couple tied the knot at the Logan Philadelphia Hotel in front of 170 guests. It was a lavish ceremony.

May 2019: Kylie announces her first pregnancy

Just over a year after their stunning wedding, Kylie Kelce announced on the gram that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed baby Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce on Oct. 2, 2019.

November 2020: Baby Number 2

The Kelce crew announced Kylie's second pregnancy in Nov. 2020.

The announcement was made on Instagram with a sweet picture of Wyatt holding an apple and wearing a "Best Sister Ever" shirt. Baby Elliotte Ray Kelce was born on Mar. 4, 2021.

September 2022: Baby number three

Kylie and Jason revealed that they were expecting a third child in Sept. 2022. The couple welcomed Bennett Llewellyn Kelce on Feb. 23, 2023.

March 5, 2024: Retirement from the NFL

Jason Kelce called a press conference to announce his retirement from the NFL after 13 eventful years in the league.

Kylie was there to provide support alongside the extended Kelce family. After the press conference, she offered him a hug and planted a kiss on the Philadelphia Eagles great.

Jason Kelce's wedding

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. Family, friends and teammates attended the wedding.

It was a stunning wedding, with Kylie stealing the show with her splendid classic white sheath gown with a plunging neckline and a fingertip-length veil. As for the future Hall of Famer, Jason wore a gray three-piece suit.

Following the wedding, the couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Provence, France, over the summer of 2018.