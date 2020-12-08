How long has DK Metcalf been in the NFL?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf hasn't been in the NFL long, but he's made quite an impact in his short career.

The Seahawks drafted Metcalf in 2019 with the No. 64 overall pick in the second round. This is his second pro season and he's already producing like one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Pre-draft concerns about DK Metcalf

The standout things about DK Metcalf going into the 2019 NFL Draft were his measurements and physical profile. The son of former NFL lineman Terrence Metcalf came out of the University of Mississippi standing 6'3" and weighing 228 pounds, with an unyielding physique.

Metcalf ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He was undeniably impressive, so why did he drop to the No. 64 pick?

Metcalf was initially projected as a high draft pick. However, during his last year at Ole Miss, he suffered a neck injury and a broken foot. There were also concerns about his limited route-running ability, and his relatively low catch rate sank him lower on draft boards.

By the end of the season, Metcalf had a team-high of 498 yards on 35 receptions and a 63 percent catch rate.

He also displayed poor 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle times, which meant that he might struggle to get off the line of scrimmage. Metcalf was big and fast, but an NFL receiver also needs agility, reliable hands and crisp route-running to impress scouts.

Metcalf's rookie year turned out to be one of the best for a receiver in recent history, procuring 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

Metcalf proves critics wrong

DK Metcalf has made skeptics do a double-take since entering the league. This season he ranks fourth in the league in touchdown receptions (16) and 10th in receiving yards (1,939). He went from being competent to exceptional.

In the Seahawks' Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Metcalf made the game-winning touchdown catch. Earlier in the drive, on 4th-and-10, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hurled a pass that Metcalf caught to keep the Seahawk's hopes for a 5-0 start.

In a primetime win over the Arizona Cardinals, Metcalf managed a 46-yard touchdown catch.

DK Metcalf hasn't even turned 23 yet, and he's making impacts at each stride. During the Seahawks' game against the Eagles last week, Metcalf was unbeatable with his impossible speed and agility with 10 catches for 177 yards.

The young wide receiver has become one to be feared, drawing comparisons to Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson.

In Sunday's game against the Giants, DK Metcalf showed us how powerful he is. No one was envious of Giants defensive back James Bradberry when he felt Metcalf's wrath in the third quarter. Metcalf reeled in a pass from Wilson and tried to fake out Bradberry before Metcalf approached the cornerback with a violent stiff arm.