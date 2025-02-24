How long is the NFL Combine? Details on the event’s full schedule

We are already in the draft season, as the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine begins this week. The seven-day event will provide talent evaluation experts from across the league a chance to compare candidates at each position and use the results as they make their draft selections in two months.

On-field drills and workouts won't begin until Thursday but the NFL combine will officially begin on Monday. It will continue till Sunday.

On Monday, prospects invited to the combine will begin team interviews and go through registration, orientation and a pre-examination.

In addition to undergoing tests like the Wonderlic, the NFL aspirants will also have a medical examination on Tuesday. They will participate in a kicking workout and have the opportunity to respond to questions during media interviews on Wednesday.

The NFL Combine on-field workout schedule, which begins on Thursday, is detailed below:

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27 - On-field workouts for defensive linemen and linebackers

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 28 - On-field workouts for defensive backs and tight ends

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1 - On-field workouts for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2 - On-field workouts for offensive linemen

Where is the 2025 NFL Combine?

Lucas Oil Stadium, the home field of the Indianapolis Colts, is the site of the NFL Combine.

Since 1987, the combine has taken place in Indianapolis, and it will remain there this year. Also, it became official last year that the event would continue to be held in Indianapolis at least until 2026.

Where to watch the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the combine's on-field drills from Thursday to Sunday, but they will not be able to enjoy the players' meetings with NFL teams on Monday and Tuesday or the off-field activities.

NFL Network will broadcast this year's Scouting Combine, with Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah serving as the main commentators for the on-field activities. During the event, Ian Rapoport will also be a member of the broadcast crew.

For those without cable, there are still ways to watch the NFL Combine, including the NFL+ and through other NFL Network apps. You can also stream the event via FuboTV, a streaming platform that offers a free trial to new users.

