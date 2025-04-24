How long is each round of the 2025 NFL Draft? All you need to know

The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived, and it's now time for teams to reap the fruits of months of scouting, analyzing and planning. Over 200 players will hear their names called, and they'll take one more step to appearing on the biggest stage in American football.
With that in mind, let's look at the length of each round in this year's draft. We will explore the draft timing, number of picks and how many teams are set to pick in the first round.
How long is each round of the 2025 NFL Draft?
According to USA Today, here's a look at the time between draft picks by round in 2025:
- Round 1: 10 minutes
- Round 2: 7 minutes
- Round 3: 5 minutes
- Round 4: 5 minutes
- Round 5: 5 minutes
- Round 6: 5 minutes
- Round 7: 4 minutes
Furthermore, here's the number of picks per round in 2025:
- Round 1: 32 picks
- Round 2: 32 picks
- Round 3: 37 picks
- Round 4: 38 picks
- Round 5: 39 picks
- Round 6: 40 picks
- Round 7: 39 picks
With these figures in mind, here's an approximate timeframe for each round in the 2025 NFL Draft:
- Round 1: Five hours and 20 minutes
- Round 2: 3 hours and 44 minutes
- Round 3: 3 hours and five minutes
- Round 4: 3 hours and 10 minutes
- Round 5: 3 hours and 15 minutes
- Round 6: 3 hours and 20 minutes
- Round 7: 2 hours and 36 minutes
How many teams are picking in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?
At the time of writing, all 32 teams have picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, that could change with teams projected to either trade in and out of the first round by the time the draft begins.
The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick while the Kansas City Chiefs have the last pick in the first round. Both teams have vastly different needs, and many eyes will be on the former.
The Titans are widely expected to select Cam Ward at No.1 overall, but prospects like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter have decent shots at going No. 1 overall.
