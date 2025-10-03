How long will Bucky Irving be out? Exploring Bucs RB's return timeline after leg sprain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving injured his foot in the Week 4 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He missed Wednesday's practice and was seen on crutches.

Irving has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles has ruled out the running back for the Week 5 clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

While Irving has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, we explore his potential return timeline.

Exploring Bucs RB's return timeline after leg sprain

Irving has recorded 237 rushing yards on 71 attempts and has 19 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns in four weeks this season. According to sports injury analyst Deepak Chona, Irving has suffered a mid-foot sprain and is likely to miss the Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Chona expects the 23-year-old to return to the lineup for the Week 7 showdown against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 20, as mid-foot sprains take two weeks to heal.

Rachaad White, Sean Tucker and Josh Williams in the backfield will need to step up in Irving's absence, who has been one of the best dual-threat running backs this season.

Bucky Irving registered 1,122 rushing yards with eight touchdowns, along with 392 receiving yards, in his rookie season last year. He also set the franchise record for most rushing yards in a playoff game by a rookie after rushing for 77 yards against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card game.

Baker Mayfield feels Buccaneers will miss Bucky Irving's "spark"

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who also had an injury scare this week, acknowledged the impact of Irving's absence, although they have players to cover for him.

"I mean, yeah, having a lot of reps with Rachaad and you guys have seen what [Tucker] has been able to do, as well, with his speed — it's elite," Mayfield said.

"It's not the same without 'Buck' because he brings a different spark to it and those explosive plays that you guys have seen for two years now that we'll be missing, but we'll see. Hopefully he's able to play, but if not, we trust the guys that are in there."

The Bucaneers will be hoping to make it a 4-1 start with a win at the Seattle Seahawks in Irving's absence.

