How many 49ers players are on the 2024 Pro Bowl roster? Exploring NFC's full roster

The 2024 Pro Bowl is set to take place during the weekend before Super Bowl LVIII. With the 49ers being the best team in the NFC in both the regular season and the NFL playoffs, it should come as no surprise that they also had the most (nine) players voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl.

The following nine 49ers were selected this year:

Brock Purdy

Christian McCaffrey

Kyle Juszczyk

George Kittle

Trent Williams

Nick Bosa

Javon Hargrave

Fred Warner

Charvarius Ward

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys tied for the second-most players selected, with seven each. The balance of the 49ers' roster is also on display with their selections, including five from offense and four from defense, with seven different position groupings represented.

The Pro Bowl has become an annual tradition, featuring all sorts of interesting competitions. Players at the Pro Bowl participate in various skill challenges and play competitive games, such as dodgeball, before concluding the weekend with a flag football game.

Who gets to participate in the 2024 Pro Bowl is determined through a voting process. Whichever player receives the most votes gets the opportunity to represent their conference in the organized events. The only catch is that with the Super Bowl taking place the following week, players from either of the two teams competing there will often opt out of the Pro Bowl.

This is the case for the San Francisco 49ers as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in a rematch of the same final game from four years ago.

While it is certainly understandable for the 49ers and Chiefs players to skip the 2024 Pro Bowl with the Super Bowl still to be played, it's still disappointing that it results in missing so many starters who were voted on.

Here is the full NFC roster voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl:

Quarterback: Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift, and Kyren Williams

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, Puka Nacua

Tight End: George Kittle, Sam LaPorta

Offensive Tackle: Trent Williams, Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell

Offensive Guard: Zack Martin, Chris Lindstrom, and Landon Dickerson

Center: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

Defensive End: Nick Bosa, Montez Sweat, and Aidan Hutchinson

Defensive Linemen: Aaron Donald, Dexter Lawrence, and Javon Hargrave

Outside Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Danielle Hunter, and Haason Reddick

Inside Linebacker: Fred Warner, Bobby Wagner

Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Johnson, Devon Witherspoon

Safety: Jessie Bates, Budda Baker, and Julian Love

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola

Punter: Bryan Anger

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey

Returner: Rashid Shaheed

Special Teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Who will replace 49ers players in the 2024 Pro Bowl?

Brock Purdy

Replacements for the 2024 Pro Bowl are decided by the next highest vote-getter in the position that did not make the final roster. These are used to replace any players who opt not to participate in the events, whether due to injury or for other reasons.

Here are the nine replacements for the missing 49ers:

Jalen Hurts

Jahmyr Gibbs

CJ Ham

Jake Ferguson

Tristan Wirfs

Demarcus Lawrence

Kenny Clark

Demario Davis

Darius Slay