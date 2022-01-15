How many All-Pro selections does Tom Brady have?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been the driving force of the offense this season, and it was reflected with an All-Pro selection.

He was named to the second-team All-Pro this season. This was his sixth overall selection to an All-Pro team, by the Associated Press. TB12, at age 44, led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

He, also, finished with the most pass completions (485), passing yards per game (312.7), and was seventh in passer rating (102.1).

Of the six All-Pro selections, three have been first-team (2007, 2010, 2017) with the remaining three being second-team (2005, 2006, 2021). The Buccaneers signal-caller finished with 16 first-place votes, second to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had 34.

Each year the 15-time Pro Bowl QB was on the All-Pro team, he also won league MVP that year. For his first in 2007, he and the New England Patriots finished the regular season with an undefeated record of 16-0.

Brady led the NFL in passing yards (4,806) and passing touchdowns (50). When they reached the Super Bowl that season, New England lost to the New York Giants.

Next, in 2010, he finished eighth in the league in passing yards with 3,900 and first in TD passes with 36. The Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in the Divisional round by their AFC East rival, the New York Jets, that year.

His last MVP award was in 2017. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,577) and was third in passing TDs (32), coming in behind the Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (34) and then-Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz (33).

The Patriots faced the Eagles in the Super Bowl that season as Philadelphia defeated New England.

Brady and his All-Time All-Pro Appearances

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

TB12 and his three first-team All-Pro appearances are second only to Rodgers (4) for the most among active QBs. In the history of the NFL, the most appearances belong to Hall of Fame QBs Peyton Manning and Otto Graham, who each have seven.

Tom Brady: 3 1st-team All-Pro Teams (2007, 2010, 2017); 3 2nd-team (2005, 2016, 2021)

For Manning, five of those came with the Indianapolis Colts and two came with the Denver Broncos. In Graham's case, all seven of his came with the Cleveland Browns, where he played his entire 10-year career.

Even if Brady could get a fourth first-team All-Pro, he might not reach seven. That being said, there is also a chance he could, should he want to play for another four or five years.

