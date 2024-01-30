How many Bills players are on the 2024 Pro Bowl roster? AFC players list explored

The Buffalo Bills' season ended yet again at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that will be remembered for missed opportunities.

But one thing that some players can hang their hats on is their regular season efforts, and if they were deemed good enough, then a Pro Bowl selection could be coming their way.

Granted, it's a consolation prize for most NFL players who would rather be playing in the Super Bowl than in the Pro Bowl, but nevertheless, being named to the Pro Bowl is an acknowledgement of your performances throughout the season.

With that said, which Buffalo Bills players made the AFC's Pro Bowl roster?

Let's take look:

James Cook (RB)

Dion Dawkins (OT)

Yes, that's it. Only two players made it onto the Pro Bowl roster from the Bills, with several players being snubbed, including quarterback Josh Allen.

However Allen is named as a first alternate, so too is Stefon Diggs, and others in Mitch Morse, Leonard Floyd, Dalton Kincaid, Ed Oliver, and Dawson Knox are all second, third, fourth, and fifth alternates. This means if a player drops out, then they will be selected for the games.

Bills' Josh Allen falls short in playoffs again

The Buffalo Bills had an up-and-down season that ended in heartbreak yet again. After being at 6-6 after an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, many thought that the team was out of the playoff race.

However, a change in offensive coordinator caused an uptick in performance as Buffalo then rattled off five straight wins, ending the year as they clinched a playoff spot and the AFC East.

For Allen, he, like his team, had a rollercoaster season. While he had a monster year in terms of passing and rushing touchdowns (44 combined), it was the huge amount of turnovers (had 18 interceptions and seven fumbles on the year) that hindered the offensive production.

It also likely cost him a Pro Bowl spot as well, and he will be sitting on the couch at home watching it.

Overall, it was a tale of two halves for Buffalo this season as the team had a poor first half followed up by a superb second half of the year, but it ended the same way as other seasons - early in the playoffs.