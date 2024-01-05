How many children does Kurt Warner have? All about former Rams QB’s family

Kurt Warner is a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest quarterbacks of his era. The leader of "The Greatest Show on Turf" played football the right way, and he's regarded by many as the greatest undrafted free agent in NFL history.

Warner has seven children. The quarterback's wife, Brenda Meoni, had two children from a previous relationship before meeting Kurt. After their 1997 marriage, the couple expanded their family to seven children.

It's important to add that two of Kurt's children follow in their dad's footsteps. Kade and EJ Warner are chips off the old block. Kade ended last year as a wide receiver for the Kansas State Wildcats, while EJ earned his first start in September as a quarterback for Temple.

Who is Kurt Warner's wife, Brenda Meoni?

Brenda Meoni is the wife of St. Louis Rams icon Kurt Warner. The couple met in 1989 while they both attended the University of Iowa.

Brenda Meoni is a former Corporal in the United States Marines, and her time with the Marines ended in 1990. Meoni was discharged due to hardships following her son Zachary's diagnosis of blindness and brain damage.

Brenda and Kurt wedded on Oct. 11, 1997, and they've been inseparable since. The couple wedded before Warner became a breakout star in the league, and he credits the stability at home for his career resurgence in the late 1990s.

Kurt Warner's legacy

Kurt Warner is a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game in the past two decades. Unlike many Hall of Famer QBs, Warner was never selected in the NFL draft.

That's right, every franchise passed on him in the 1994 draft, and he started his career as an undrafted free agent on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. Following an unproductive stint in Green Bay, Warner left the NFL to pursue other opportunities in professional football.

Eventually, he was brought back to the league by the St. Louis Rams, and like they say, the rest is history. The Northern Iowa alum won a Super Bowl, two league MVP Awards, earned two first-team All-Pro nods, four Pro Bowl selections, two NFL passing touchdowns leader awards, two NFL passer rating leader awards and three NFL completion percentage leader awards.

Warner earned his bust in Canton in 2017, and his underdog story is regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history.

