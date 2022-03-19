How many commercials does Baker Mayfield have in 2022?

Quarterback Baker Mayfield might not be successful on the field with the Cleveland Browns, but you can't deny he's found success with his side gig as an actor in commercials.

Mayfield has been so successful off the field that Stephen A. Smith went so far as to say the quarterback has more commercials with Progressive Insurance than wins on the football field.

Is Stephen A. Smith correct? Progressive Insurance has invested a majority of their advertising into Baker Mayfield's successful and entertaining string of commercials that combine home insurance and football humor. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Mayfield has had seven different commericals air compared to just six wins.

In 2022, Baker Mayfield has already had two new Progressive ads air on television. One featured a color commentator describing everything Mayfield did around FirstEnergy Stadium. The second one went all-out and featured rock legend Alice Cooper as his neighbor living at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On top of his seven commercials with Progressive, Mayfield also has several with Hulu, NFL Game Pass, and Allen Edmonds.

Where could Baker Mayfield land after requesting a trade?

Baker Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns after the team went public in stating they wanted to find a more "adult" quarterback to start over him. While the team declined his request, it was recently announced that Cleveland will be signing Deshaun Watson to a $230 million contract upon completing a trade with the Houston Texans. Mayfield was not included in the trade package, but he will likely get his wish now.

Teams that make sense for Baker are currently the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts. Mayfield has reportedly shown interest in wanting to play for the Colts, who shipped Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders after missing the playoffs last season.

The Colts only have Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan as their quarterbacks, and neither are ready to take a talented roster to the playoffs. Mayfield could swoop in as a hero that the team had hoped for from Wentz. It's a win-win for both sides (despite what attitude issues the quarterback may have as Frank Reich can help that flaw), but Mayfield could lose his commercial deal with Progressive...or start a whole new series with Lucas Oil Stadium as the backdrop.

