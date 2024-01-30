How many Cowboys players are on the 2024 Pro Bowl roster? NFC list explored

The Dallas Cowboys had a phenomenal 2023 regular season, reflected in the number of players selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Seven members of the Dallas Cowboys were selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl, and they will be representing "America's Team" in Orlando. Here, we will examine how the Dallas Pro Bowlers performed in the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys participating in the 2024 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is a big deal, and seven members of the Dallas Cowboys were selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl. Let's take a look at how they performed in the 2023 regular season:

1. Dak Prescott, Quarterback - 3rd Pro Bowl

Dak Prescott returns to the Pro Bowl after a five-year absence. The MVP finalist had the best year of his career, leading the NFL in touchdown passes with 36.

Prescott struck up a telepathic understanding with fellow Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, and the future is looking bright in Jerry World.

2. CeeDee Lamb, Wide receiver - 3rd Pro Bowl

CeeDee Lamb was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and the Oklahoma alum had one of the best wideout seasons in Cowboys history.

Lamb led the league in receptions (135), was second in receiving yards (1,749), and third in touchdowns (12). He has earned his third Pro Bowl nod and will be a starter in the NFC Conference squad.

3. Zack Martin, Guard - 9th Pro Bowl

Zack Martin was the highest-rated offensive lineman in Madden 24, with the Notre Dame alum earning the ultra-rare 99 card.

That goes to show just how dominant the Cowboys' star guard is. Martin was instrumental in Dak Prescott having a career year, and it's no surprise that Martin has earned yet another Pro Bowl nod.

4. DaRon Bland, Cornerback - 1st Pro Bowl

DaRon Bland is making his Pro Bowl debut in 2024, and the league's interceptions leader should be around for more in the future.

Bland had a phenomenal 2023 regular season and stepped in admirably for the injured Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys can look forward to a lockdown CB duo of Diggs and Bland for the foreseeable future.

5. Micah Parsons, Linebacker - 3rd Pro Bowl

Love him or hate his podcasts, Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. Parsons has been a menace on the D since the Cowboys drafted him, and he was typically impressive in the 2023 regular season.

Parsons filled out the stat sheet and was used in various positions in the Dan Quinn defensive scheme. Micah Parsons earned his third Pro Bowl nod in a phenomenal start to his career.

6. Bryan Anger, Punter - 2nd Pro Bowl

Bryan Anger always put the hurt on the ball during his punts, and he deserves the second Pro Bowl nod of his career.

7. Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - 1st Pro Bowl

Brandon Aubrey's story is inspirational, and the former MLS prospect bagged a Pro Bowl nod in his first season in the NFL. Aubrey made all but two field goal attempts, and Dallas might have found their very own Justin Tucker in the Notre Dame product.