How many female coaches are in the NFL?

In the last few seasons, the NFL has made an effort to be more inclusive. As women become more of a presence on the sidelines, their accomplishments are being celebrated as they become role models for the next generation of girls.

Last season there were eight female coaches in the NFL and six of them and their teams made the playoffs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was the first coach to hire not one, but two female full-time head coaches. As more and more female coaches get hired in the NFL, it could one day be the new "norm" and not so much a headline-making story.

"All a player really wants to know is 'How you gonna make me better?' ... Gender, race, none of that should matter."@Buccaneers head coach @BruceArians speaks on the impact female coaches can have in the NFL. (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/4eAOtbo1ts — espnW (@espnW) August 6, 2019

2 female NFL coaches won Super Bowl LV

Assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar became the first female NFL coaches to win a Super Bowl, as they did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The Washington Football Team promoted Jennifer King from intern, a position she held in 2020, to Assistant Running Backs coach for the upcoming 2021 season. Last season, King helped make history as the Washington Football team versus the Cleveland Browns game in September 2020. It was the first game in NFL history that there was a female head coach on both sidelines, with King for Washington and Callie Brownson, the Browns Chief of Staff, as well as a female referee, Sarah Thomas.

For the first time ever the NFL will have female coaches on both sides and an official on the field.



Jennifer King - Washington

Callie Brownson - Browns

Sarah Thomas - NFL official pic.twitter.com/kVrC78mzmF — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 27, 2020

Katie Sowers became the first female coach to make a Super Bowl when she was on the coaching staff for the San Francisco 49ers. Sowers was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

Chelsea Romero was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as strength and conditioning coach last September. The Tennessee Titans also had a female strength and conditioning coach, Cristi Bartlett, who left the organization this offseason to become the director of strength and conditioning at North carolina State University.

And it's not just coaching positions. Kelly Kleine became a trailblazer for women in the NFL front office this offseason. As the Director of Operations and Assistant to the General Manager, Kleine became the highest-ranking female in the NFL scouting department.

As more and more women become coaches and take administrative roles in professional sports, the stigma around female coaches and their abilities shouldn't be a question. But become the answer to how they are going ot help a team win.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar