How many former Alabama players are active in the NFL?

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the most prestigious college football programs in the NCAA ,with head coach Nick Saban leading the way.

Alabama have 18 national championships and six since 2009, winning back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. They also have seven SEC titles in that span. In its year's draft, Alabama are tied for the most players drafted with six and have had 102 since 2009.

Many of their drafted players have been starters, including WR Amari Cooper, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and RB Derrick Henry.

Most players selected in the last 5 NFL Drafts



1. Alabama - 51

2. Ohio State - 43

3. LSU - 39

4. Michigan - 36

5. Florida - 33

Alabama seem to have recently broken their streak of national championship-caliber QBs never to have panned out in the NFL: AJ McCarron, Greg McElroy, and Brodie Croyle.

Tua Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick in 2020, and Mac Jones was 15th this year; both are starters this year, but the jury isn't out on them yet. That wasn't always the case for Alabama, as some of their first QBs drafted to the NFL were Bart Starr, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler.

With over a hundred Alabama players drafted since 2009 and over 375 all-time since 1936 (sixth overall in NCAA), how many active players are still in the NFL?

There are 77 active NFL players from the University of Alabama. QB Jalen Hurts does not count, as he was drafted as part of Oklahoma, and RB Bo Scarbrough is currently a free agent.

Alabama have had great success with developing NFL RBs: Najee Harris, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris and Mark Ingram ll. Some of the top WRs coming from Alabama are Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

DB has been another strong position at Alabama: Landon Collins, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Trevon Diggs, Marlon Humphrey, Eddie Jackson and Pat Surtain ll.

How many NFL teams have Alabama players on their rosters?

Only two NFL teams do not have an Alabama player on their active rosters. They are the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks. Three teams are tied for the most at five: New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas had seven in the offseason (four being RBs), but recently cut two of them. At least a handful of active Alabama players could end up in the Hall of Fame, with Julio Jones and Derrick Henry leading the pack. Say what you want about Alabama football, but they can help get you get to the next level.

